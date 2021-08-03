Many is the time I’ve seen bicyclists zooming down rural roads, often in packs, leaning forward over their sleek bikes, wearing their skin-tight body suits and aerodynamic helmets, and making all that pedaling look effortless and fun.
And often I’ve tried to picture myself among them, but I failed miserably because it was a scary image in my mind that I’m still trying to delete.
Anyhow, my wife and I recently acquired a way-cool Huffy bicycle from Daughter No. 1, figuring we could recapture our youth and get a little exercise at the same time.
She accessorized by getting a spiffy pink helmet, while I chose a water bottle holder, due to Florida’s withering heat. No helmet for me. I’m going old school with hopes of not falling off and getting skinned from stem to stern on the pavement.
She rode it a few times and came back saying how much fun it was, so the curiosity finally got to me. I decided that I’d take it for a spin and found out pretty quickly that Huffy the bike apparently prefers that my wife be riding, not me.
I say that because the back tire leaked air when I sat on it. And quite loudly, like a forlorn, never-ending sigh.
Before you say it, yes, I’m a bit heavier than she is (hence, exercise being a good idea), so I wound up replacing the tube before I could go anywhere.
Remember how people often say, “It’s like riding a bike; you never forget”? That is true, but you also remember every time you were chased by rabid, ravenous dogs, every time your britches leg got caught in the chain, and every time your bare foot slipped off the pedal and the pavement would nearly tear your big toe off.
I wasn’t sure if there’d be dogs to hound me, but I did take away the other two threats by wearing shorts and tennis shoes, and was soon off to a wobbly start.
Another thing working in my favor was that if there were any onlookers who thought about laughing at me, they’d be immediately blinded by my white legs and I could make a somewhat speedy getaway.
Long story short, I rode for at least half an hour, dodged a few road cracks and pot holes, realized there’s a lot more litter out there than what meets the eye while traveling in my truck. Also, my calf muscles alerted me to the fact that some of our roads have a slight rise to them that require a little more strenuous pedaling.
And only tumbled off once.
I was trying to get out of the way of an oncoming car and my tire rubbed the curbing, tossing me onto the grass between the road and sidewalk. In midair I briefly pictured myself wearing Diane’s pink helmet and catching some serious road rash.
No injuries though, and yes, I jumped up and looked around to make sure nobody was recording me with their phone.
I figured I’d wake up sore the next day, with my legs screaming to be chopped off at the waist, but I was thankfully wrong.
So now my plan is to ride at least a few times each week and see which comes first: me losing some weight or get whacked by a passing vehicle. As Helen Keller said, “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all!”
So if you see a blinding white glow slowly coming towards you someday soon, that’ll be me, not wearing a helmet, and certainly not wearing those bicycle shorts that are so tight you could crack a flea on ‘em.
If I sound like I’m wheezing, that’s when I’ll be contemplating changing the bike’s name from Huffy to Huff & Puff.
Or maybe Snuffy, if it keeps trying to snuff me out.
I’m not a “spokes” person, but in conclusion I’ll say that life is like riding a bike. You want to stay balanced, steer yourself straight, and always be a hands-on participant (none of that “Look, Ma, no hands!” stuff).
Happy pedaling, y’all!
