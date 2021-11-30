I hope your Thanksgiving was a meaningful one. I spent mine with family, as always, and loved every moment and every bite of fine vittles.
It got me to reflecting on how rich I was when growing up in the little town of Nocatee.
No, I’m not talking about that pre-fab city near Jacksonville that stole the name of our community years ago, but the original Nocatee, where I spent most of my childhood, here in DeSoto County.
Oh yeah, and when I mentioned being rich, I sure wasn’t talking about money and privilege.
We didn’t know how poor we were, neither did we realize the rich life we lived day by day that we never thought would end. My raising was simple, as was those who lived nearby, but we lived it fully and day by day.
We lived in a very old wooden house with old linoleum on the floors, ten-foot ceilings, a closed-off fireplace, and no insulation. We warmed ourselves and dressed by a gas heater, had a few head of cattle and some chickens, and many Australian pines to climb.
Some of my memories of home include arguing over prizes in cereal boxes, the anticipation of licking cake icing off our mom’s mixer blades, and chasing lightning bugs at dusk with my cousins. We didn’t put them in jars like some kids did. No, we had to be weirdos by smearing them on our shirts and running around in the dark.
We survived those excruciatingly long Christmas Eves, waiting to get up in the morning and see what Santa had left us, spent our summers at several swimming holes, going shirtless and shoeless so much that it felt strange to get completely dressed when school started back.
We hunted rabbits, squirrels, and various birds with pellet and .22 rifles and .410 shotguns, and ate what we killed. I’m thankful for the many friends I made in our Boy Scout Troop 93, and am yet friends with most of those who are still alive.
I remember the very large guava tree behind our old home place, and how my cousins and I would pick those guavas for our granny to make a cobbler with. Hot out of the oven, we’d pour condensed milk over it and make it disappear pretty quickly.
Another thing I did with my cousins was churn ice cream, and I don’t mean we used an electric churn, either. We took turns turning that crank for what seemed like an eternity, and were rewarded with the best summer treat ever.
My friends and I hunted for soda bottles in ditches, which we cleaned up and redeemed at local stores for two cents each. When I tell people there were four grocery stores in Nocatee when I was a kid, they give me funny looks. For the record, we had Proctor’s, Henry Wood’s Supermarket, Dye’s Grocery, and Uncle Frank’s little store that sold a few groceries.
Those RC Colas we paid a dime for and those nickel candy bars made it worth hunting bottles.
Another way to raise money was picking blackberries along the fence lines to sell for a quarter a quart. That was real money! We hunted along the creek beds for shark teeth, finding other stuff as well, such as petrified manatee ribs, gator teeth and more.
Another priceless memory was the Nocatee Halloween Carnival held each year until 1990. Until then, it was the longest continually-running event for our county, lasting 75 years.
Sunday afternoons were for playing sandlot football or softball next to the old Nocatee Schoolhouse, which we lost to Hurricane Charley years later, in 2004.
Much of the little town I grew up in has either changed or is gone, with the widening of Highway 17 and the toll time takes. I can drive through there, and up and down the side roads and remember where so many folks lived, and there’s a memory at every turn that is precious.
My memories were nothing fancy, but I wouldn’t trade them for anyone else’s that I know.
I’m thankful to have grown up in the period of time that I did, thankful to have been raised by Christian parents, thankful for all the friends I made along the way, and even thankful for some of the mishaps and missteps, for they were all a part of my continuing education of life — every blessin’ and every lesson.
Truly, the best things really are free, and yet priceless at the same time.
I hope you enjoyed your holiday last week with loved ones, and took time to reflect on the roads you’ve traveled and experiences you’ve had that have brought you to where you are today.
Happy belated Thanksgiving, and are you tired of eating those leftover turkey sandwiches yet?
