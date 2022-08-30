Last week you may have been semi-amused by my column on the invasion of the palm rats. Or you may have been terrorized, depending on your rodent phobia or proximity to palm trees that might harbor those beady-eyed devils.
Either way, I have more thoughts on them for this week, as promised.
Rats have always been with us. Some sources say rodents date back at least 54 million years and that they branched off from whatever critter also gave us rabbits. Personally, I prefer the latter, especially chicken-fried with mashed taters, rabbit gravy, and hot biscuits. But I digest. I mean, digress.
Further research tells me that palm rats are drawn to coastal areas. So don’t be surprised if you’re walking down the beach, hunting seashells, and happen upon a family of them sunning themselves on little beach towels in their bathing suits and sunglasses.
Also I’d advise to not walk your cat on the beach, lest you coming across a tribe of those terrible tanning terrors.
The closest thing to big scary rodents that might parallel palm rats was when the fair came to down every year, back in the early ‘70s.
You’d be enjoying the midway, chomping on an elephant ear (funnel cake) with your girlfriend on your arm, and suddenly you’d hear a recording blaring from a sideshow tent: “From the sewers of Paris, France, giant killer rats — alive, alive, alive!”
Of course, you had to be a sucker at least once and buy a ticket. Then you’d be ushered into the moldy old tent to a large crate that had no lid, and you’d look down and see bodacious rats that must’ve been on steroids. Maybe wharf rats? They’d be eyeballing your elephant ear and lickin’ their chops, and suddenly your girlfriend would be on the other side of the fairgrounds, trying to climb over the 8-foot chainlink fence that’s topped with barbed wire, and she’d be shrieking stuff about you that can’t be printed in a family newspaper.
But getting back to the palm rats, we may be stuck with them.
I guess we could blast all the palm trees with a flamethrower and fry them into extinction. That might be fun, but we’d also have to give up swamp cabbage that comes from the palms, and personally, I’d rather contend with the rats.
People could put their cats outside and stop feeding them so that they would get hungry and eat the rats. But then again, those big ol’ rats might eat the cats.
I wonder if they’re edible. Probably so, since people eat everything from bears to grasshoppers. I’ve eaten squirrels, so how different could it be? Different enough, mentally, that I don’t think I could ever be that hungry. Then again, I’m pretty sure they’d taste better than liver.
I guess what we should focus on keeping their species as is. What I mean by that is we should discourage them from mating with squirrels. If that happens, they’ll not only empty your birdfeeders, but they’ll be eating the birds, too. And why should they stop there? The palm “squirrat” could take up with an armadillo and its offspring could be leaping from tree to tree while now sporting armor. Never mind the zombie apocalypse — beware the “squirratdillo,” y’all!
I know, sometimes I think about stuff more than I should.
