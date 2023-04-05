Once upon a time a Greek philosopher named Heraclitus is said to have said, “The only constant in life is change.”
As much as I’m a fan of status quo in most matters, he might be onto something. But I’m from the old school, believing that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Don’t go messing with good recipes; don’t go making changes just to be making them.
Stuff like that.
Our little community seems to be finding itself in a growth spurt of sorts, which has been a long time coming. The last major one was in the mid-1970s when some older downtown businesses pulled up roots and replanted themselves on the prairie east of town, along with many new ones that seemed to come out of nowhere.
That stretch of Highway 70 continues to attract new businesses, and a heap of traffic as well.
For instance, our Popeye’s Fried Chicken recently opened, as did Planet Fitness, and now Wawa has finally buried its fuel tanks on the property they bought years ago from Calvary Baptist Church, and soon we’ll be seeing their convenience store and gas pumps.
In addition to this, a new car wash/oil change business, and a Culver’s restaurant will be springing up out there, too.
There’s talk of Calvary Baptist Church erecting a new sanctuary on their property that faces Turner Avenue. A stone’s throw from there, behind Tractor Supply, a new housing development is coming together pretty quickly.
Travel north from there and you’ll see land cleared for more housing, across from the high school. Travel Gibson Avenue and it looks like even more housing is on the way.
Oh yeah, and while we’re in that neighborhood, I’m now hearing that a new high school is in the planning stage, as the one that opened in 1979 has outgrown itself as far as student population. Go, Bulldogs!
No idea where that might be, but it’s also being said that the middle school will relocate to the current high school. Mind you, I haven’t seen any paperwork on anything I’m talking about today, but I’m seeing signs of some things here and there, and the rest is being shared pretty freely by friends in the know.
And if you’ve driven around much, you’ve likely noticed two new Dollar General stores that are near completion — one in the Brownville community and the other, west of town on Highway 70.
Drive south down Highway 17 to the familiar S curve between town and Nocatee, and you’ll see that the former bar remembered as the Garden Liquor Lounge is being completely overhauled and will be home to an Italian restaurant called Giuseppe’s Brooklyn Oven.
And speaking of restaurants, talk is that Magnolia’s Seafood & Grill will be making a comeback on Oak Street — same owner, but possibly with a new name.
As they say on the commercials, “But wait — there’s more!” The 1904 former bank building on the NE corner of Oak Street and Polk Avenue will have lots of renovation, I hear, with apartments being created upstairs. It was one of the three buildings to survive the terrible Thanksgiving Day fire of 1905 and in 1972 that magnificent brick bank was enveloped in a facade that completely changed its looks.
It suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian six months ago, and if you look at the north side of it, you’ll see that the facade has been removed.
What may be in the works is the complete removal of the facade to bring this sleeping beauty of an old building back to its former glory after 124 years.
And don’t quote me on this, but there’s been some pondering going on about rebuilding the magnificent tower that once adorned that bank. Nobody I know seems to know when or why it was removed, but it did change the image significantly, and bringing it back would be beautiful and amazing, and so right.
I’ve got more, but we’re running out of room, so we better stop here. As they say on TV, “Tune in next week.”
