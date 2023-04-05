Tater cartoon for April 9 2023
Luke Wilson

Once upon a time a Greek philosopher named Heraclitus is said to have said, “The only constant in life is change.”

As much as I’m a fan of status quo in most matters, he might be onto something. But I’m from the old school, believing that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Don’t go messing with good recipes; don’t go making changes just to be making them.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments