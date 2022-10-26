Halloween is nigh, so I thought I’d scare up a column about stuff to wonder about.
No, this isn’t something I found in a routing e-mail or on Facebook.
I keep a notebook with me most of the time to jot down column ideas because my forgetter is often much more active than my rememberer, and lots of stuff I try to hang onto mentally winds up in the great black hole of my head, never to be recollected again.
So when my mind gets to wondering (and wandering), about stuff, I hurry up and jot that down.
Here’s a sampling.
For decades now, we’ve heard about the elusive critter known as “Big Foot.” He goes by other monstrous monikers like sasquatch, yeti, abominable snowman, skunk ape, and sometimes even ex-spouse.
What I wonder is, would you call more than one Big Feet or Big Foots? And if they had a baby, would we call it a Little Big Foot? A Footling?
Here’s one for you. We hear someone refer to an experience as being “a little much.” If much is more than less, how can it be little?
I realize that if the word “too” was worked into that phrase, it would make more sense. But we omit it for some reason, further confounding anybody trying to learn the English language. One last thought — would “a little much” be the same as “a lotta little?”
Imagine if a mockingbird was raised in a henhouse, where he was only exposed to chicken sounds. Would he still dart around, channel-surfing with his endless collection of bird calls, or would he only cluck, cackle and crow? I suspect the latter.
I’m thinking he’d walk sort of funny, too.
Will cell phones eventually create an ailment known “Texter’s Thumb” that we’ll be seeing lawyer commercials about, as soon as they quit with that incessant Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuit campaign?
And since cell phones come with so many apps and super powers these days, how much longer can it be before they’re crossed with a Swiss Army knife and be able to dispense toilet paper?
Why does Superman need a costume? He certainly doesn’t require a cape to fly or a logo for bullets to ricochet off of, right? Maybe it’s for photo ops in the newspaper, so he can be distinguished from others in the picture? I can totally get that, but why spoil the whole tough guy image by wearing your underwear outside your tights?
How much do they pay workers to put those twist ties on loaves of bread? And what position could you get promoted to? I can hear the boss at a retirement party now. “Ol’ Clem here has spent 40 years with us and has took home the Twister of the Week Award 247 times during his illustrious career. Today we wish him the best and present him with this coveted Gold Twist Tie. Y’all come by and shake that overly-muscular right hand of his, but be careful not to let him tweak your cheek, or else you might get half your face twisted off!”
We’ve all heard of the Three Musketeers. If we haven’t seen them in the movies, we’ve at least eaten one of their fluffy candy bars. How come they don’t have muskets, if they’re musketeers? Maybe because “The Three Swordateers” doesn’t roll off the tongue quiet so easily? I think they should update their weaponry somewhat. Then they could be “The Three Bazookateers,” or even “The Three Glockateers.”
Going back to Halloween for a minute, why are a vampire’s clothes invisible in the mirror too? And how does one of them know if he’s having a bad hair day, if vampires have no reflection? What happens if a vampire cuts himself while shaving? Admit it — you’ve never seen Dracula with a beard. And speaking of hair, do werewolves strap on a flea collar before the full moon rises?
Sometimes I wonder if I wonder a little much.
