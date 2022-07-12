I’m quite sure most of us at one time or another have wished we could be two places at the same time. Maybe even three or four. I know I have.
But something tells me it could have as many drawbacks as advantages.
The old 1996 Michael Keaton movie “Multiplicity” explored this notion with great imagination and hilarity, in case you somehow missed it. He gets cloned to catch up on work stuff, and it gets out of hand when more clones come along, chiefly because they wind up being “copies of copies” of each other and each ensuing copy turns out more inferior than the previous one.
Funny stuff!
I believe we should leave cloning to sci-fi movies. I wasn’t even in agreement when Dolly the sheep was cloned back in the day, which, by the way, was the same year “Multiplicity” came out. Hmmmm...
I read several years back that scientists have cloned cats. Is it just me, or does anyone else think cats do enough of that already by themselves?
If we have to clone something, why not some endangered species like the streaked horned lark, Zuni bluehead sucker? Or something really important and endangered, like the Native Floridian?
Imagine what it’d be like if there were several of you. At last you could get all your chores done in a jiffy.
You could stay home while your clone went in to work, especially on Mondays!
You could keep up appearances with friends and relatives.
You’d never want for a babysitter.
You could have your very own Super Bowl party and then go outside afterwards for a game of sandlot football with yourself!
You could take turns driving on long trips.
You could gang up on anybody who gave you any undue grief and give them an attitude adjustment.
I bet you could have fun freaking the dog out.
Or you could even sing harmony with yourself in the shower. On second thought, scratch that last one — that would be a little on the creepy side. I can wash my own back, thank you.
Then there might be some disadvantages involved. You’d be fighting over clothes (“Hey! I was gonna wear that today!”). You’d argue over what kinds of clothes to buy. And could cloned ladies ever have enough shoes or handbags? You’d likely hear, “Eeewwwwww! Who’s been using my lipstick?” That would never end well.
And how many bathrooms would you have to add onto your house?
You’d have to invest in more vehicles and gas, no doubt. You would argue over who had to go to work each day. Your grocery bill would be through the roof.
And would cloned men ever agree on who got to control the TV remote?
For sure we’d hear, “Open up! Are you camping out in the bathroom or what?” Or “Stop using my toothbrush!”
And I bet you’d have to sleep in shifts because of bed space.
Sometimes it seems like it’d be a fun thing to do, but would likely be more trouble than it’s worth, because once you got tired of it, what would you do with all your other selves?
Besides, I’d be killing mine if I caught any of them wearing any of my hats! Two heads would definitely NOT be better than one in that case.
Then again, I might be able to finally whittle down my (I mean, our) “honey do” list some! Hmmm …
