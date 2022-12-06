Somebody once said that when the Good Lord was creating man, He designed the hands to be on the ends of the arms, so they’d be handy.
Makes total sense to me, though I’m the first to say that not everybody was created to be a handyman, and some of us seem to be more like a koala bear, with two thumbs on each hand.
Mechanically inclined, I am not. It’s more like mechanically declined. If something’s not working properly, let me at it and I’ll have it working even less properly. Downright inappropriate is more like it.
Yes, I’m a firm believer in the old advice, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” And when it is broke, find somebody who has a clue about fixing it and pay them to do it, or just toss it and buy a new one.
Works for me.
I am not totally without some fix-it skills, and do have just enough tools to really look like I know what I’m doing. That makes me dangerous, even in my own mind. I’ve come to the conclusion that being handy in fixing things is not hereditary, nor can you get it by osmosis.
It’s totally a do-or-die endeavor.
How I wish I’d inherited my daddy’s fix-it skills. He not only could fix anything he got hold of, but he’d tear stuff apart just to see how it worked and would put it all back together. He was always at the ready, and pretty much dared anything to need fixing around him.
How many of us have taken the “easy to assemble” challenge when buying a product? How many of us have taken on that project after tossing the directions, and then had to dig them back out of the trash can? And how many have somehow managed to have parts left over?
Guilty here.
Fixing stuff is now easier (and cheaper), thanks to how-to videos on YouTube. At least they make it look effortless and nearly pleasant. Meanwhile we’re skinning knuckles and calling them ugly names while losing the fight with whatever project we’re trying to tackle.
That old “measure twice and cut once” theory seems to work for everybody but me.
My adventures in plumbing often turn out like a Three Stooges episode, with water going in every direction but the intended one.
And forget electrical projects. I used to work in water and waste water, and would much rather be splattered with raw sewage than get shocked. Truly.
Gone are the days when everything could be held together with baling wire, spit, bubble gum, and duct tape, thanks to technological progress. J
ust open the hood of your vehicle and take a peek. It’s hard to even recognize what all you’re looking at, much less even find room to stick your hand down there to try to do something. I couldn’t name five things under my hood today, even if you held a bazooka to my head and threatened to feed me liver. It’s wall-to-wall stuff, I tell you, and it takes a computer to analyze what ails it.
Rest in peace, shade tree mechanics; your era has passed and you served us well.
I do get a little consolation while watching my tools rust and reminiscing about past victories over tore-up stuff, though.
If I can’t fix something, at least this rebel without a clue is contributing to the workforce by putting money in somebody else’s pocket!
