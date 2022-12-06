Tater 12-7-22 - Christmas wish list

Somebody once said that when the Good Lord was creating man, He designed the hands to be on the ends of the arms, so they’d be handy.

Makes total sense to me, though I’m the first to say that not everybody was created to be a handyman, and some of us seem to be more like a koala bear, with two thumbs on each hand.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments