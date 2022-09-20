Once upon a time, conversations among old friends who weren’t really very old varied greatly.
It was like channel surfing with the TV remote — all sorts of topics popping up, constantly.
And then suddenly, after your first gray hair makes its appearance, discussions seem to always find their way back to three things — doctor visits, aches and pains, and medications.
Let’s go with medications for now.
Is it just me, or is there a brand new drug advertised on television every night that nobody’s ever heard of? Don’t we already have a pill for every conceivable ailment known to man?
Is Big Pharma hiring hypochondriacs to think up new maladies so they can scare up cures these days?
Say that you have tennis elbow. Suddenly there’s a pill for that. The commercials look wonderful and brings hope to those suffering from that.
But then the voice-over guy suddenly starts rattling off side effects that may accompany this new wonder drug, speaking a bit softer and faster. You know, almost like a used-car salesman who’s behind on his quota.
“This may lead to hot flashes, throbbing headaches, itching in places you can’t reach to scratch, hair loss, painful swelling here and there, droopy eyelids, horrendous halitosis, flaky skin and flaky ideas, incessant knuckle-cracking, projectile puking, restless leg syndrome, numbness of the skull, midriff bulge, swelling of the tongue, shin splints, sudden urges to do the river dance, parvo, explosive diarrhea, rickets and panic attacks. Please consult your physician if you experience any of these, or if it results in death.”
Well, with the possibility of all that coming after you, who wouldn’t have a panic attack?
It’s like you have to take one pill to keep another one from killing you!
Some of us take pills in the morning, some take them at night, and some take them both times and even in the middle of the night.
If they prescribe enough pills for you, could wouldn’t have to cook lunch — just make a sandwich with all those pills and call it a meal.
I can’t argue the fact that people are living longer these day with the help of medicines. However, I will complain that more (if not all) of them should be affordable/generic so everyone has the same chance of being around long enough to see a million more medications pop up out of nowhere.
Also, I’m not opposed to some long-proven home remedies. Stuff like putting cold tea bags on your face to shrink bags under your eyes, using duct tape to get rid of warts, applying buttermilk to remove age spots, lavender oil for stinky feet, and so forth.
Along with recipes for the best chicken and dumplings ever, apple pie, and cat-head biscuits, our grandmothers should’ve passed down those old-timey cures that they learned from their own grandmothers so long ago. If they had, maybe we wouldn’t be going broke buying drugs whose names we can’t even pronounce, let alone ever be able to spell.
Anyhow, that’s my two cents on the subject. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go take a pill before one of those side effects jumps on me, such as mange, lazy eye, or the galloping epizootics!
