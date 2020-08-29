I broke out the suitcase this week, something I haven’t done since the end of February. I haven’t even left the delivery footprint of Sun Newspapers since the pandemic shut down non-essential businesses in Florida.
It was kind of strange to drive on Interstate 75 again. I mostly travel U.S. 41 and State Road 776 while visiting our offices, shopping and eating out.
I wish I had been heading to a cruise terminal in Miami or Fort Lauderdale, but that’s not going to happen for a while. I miss cruising a lot.
Last month I took over as the chairman of the board for the Florida Press Association (FPA). I was overdue for a trip to visit my team in Lake Mary, Florida. It’s just north of Orlando.
FPA is well known for being one of the very best press associations in the country. Many states want to replicate the FPA model. Every daily newspaper and most of the weekly newspapers in the state are members of the nonprofit organization.
It’s so much more than a press association though. It financially manages and actively participates in the Florida Society of Newspapers Editors, Florida Press Foundation, Florida Magazine Association, Florida Newspapers Advertising & Marketing Executives and the Florida Press Educational Services. Our FPA leadership serves on the board of directors for the First Amendment Foundation too.
FPA was founded in 1879 to protect the freedoms and advance the professional standards of the press in Florida.
FPA was very innovative when it formed Intersect Media years ago, which is a full service national advertising agency. It originally formed to provide a comprehensive network of Florida newspapers that an advertiser could easily reach with one agency. Now, it’s a national advertising agency professionally managing comprehensive marketing campaigns for every type of media available today.
My FPA trip was almost canceled with the potential threat of Hurricane Laura, back when we were in the middle of the “cone of uncertainty.” That name kinda amuses me, along with the many other weather event names that we hear these days. Meteorologists are so dramatic. Anyway, the cone shifted to the west, thankfully. Unfortunate for Louisiana.
When I hit the road, I was optimistic that the highways would be less traveled and free of traffic jams. That was not the case. No changes there. The usual spot in Sarasota and the many spots on Interstate 4 still have many traffic jams.
There’s a hotel in Lake Mary that our board stays at when we’re visiting FPA. It’s a nice conference center that we use for meetings and dinners. A very popular hotel that’s always filled with business travelers because the area is a hub for professional offices.
Upon arrival, I pulled in and looked around the parking lot to see only 10-12 cars. For the first time ever, I was able to park my car at one of those coveted spots next to the front door where everyone unloads their luggage.
I walked into the lobby to see the large lobby bar closed and completely empty. The steakhouse on the other side behind the front desk looked closed, but it was open. There wasn’t anyone at the front desk. I had to call a phone number and a front desk person quickly appeared.
The next morning I drove to the FPA and Intersect Media office, like I’ve done many times. I arrived at the executive office complex that features some of the most innovative office buildings I’ve seen in the state. It’s a very large collection of modern office buildings situated among lakes, walking trails and restaurants nearby. They’re building a TopGolf facility right next to it, but construction looks stalled.
The large six-story office buildings feature modern comforts that include parks, cafes, delis, fitness centers, locker rooms and executive meeting rooms. Our office won an award for being one of the best offices in the Orlando market recently.
I was shocked when I arrived. There were maybe 24 cars in our building’s parking lot — a parking lot that I usually circled up and down the rows of cars to find a spot. I was stunned and immediately concerned about the economic ramifications of it.
What is going to happen to professional office space in this country? What’s going to happen to executive office buildings and high-rise buildings in our cities? Those were some of the questions running through my mind.
The busy agenda on my visit included reducing our own office space by 60% because the vast majority of our team works from home now. It’s going to save the organizations a significant amount of money. More importantly, we’ve monitored and evaluated it for months now. The teams are more productive at home.
They tend to start earlier and finish later. There’s no commute. The employees save money on gas and tolls. Some are considering eliminating a car. No more traffic jams delaying arrivals. We don’t have anyone leaving early for family issues or household repairs. They’re already home.
The management team is spending very little time addressing office politics. The teams are not wasting time with office chatter. There’s no more distractions.
Companies across our nation are seeing this work-from-home model for many jobs as a success. It doesn’t work for every position.
Back to my concerns. What will happen to commercial real estate? I don’t know. Like everything, we’ll have to repurpose to serve the needs of the communities. Maybe this is the solution to the affordable housing issues that so many communities struggle to solve.
We have a long road ahead of us with the COVID-19 fight. The changes that COVID-19 has thrust upon us is going to be a challenge for community leaders. But it’s time to start looking for solutions to the problems we face now and the ones that may be on the horizon.
