I know there was a bit of anxiety here in Southwest Florida last week when that storm named Elsa passed by.
Many had flashbacks to Hurricanes Irma and Charley, and maybe even Donna, and they expressed their trepidation on social media.
I did like any other Native Floridian (aka endangered species) and kept an eye on it without panicking, knowing that worrying doesn’t help at all.
Some people are born worriers. We used to call the “worry warts,” because at the smallest inkling of a problem they’d start fretting and imagining the worst case scenario for anything that’s going on.
As for me, I subscribe to what Alfred E. Neuman (think “Mad” magazine) used to say: “What, me worry?”
There are those who are not happy unless they have something to worry about. And sometimes they even worry about not having something worth worrying over if they can’t think of a worry-worth subject.
I make a distinction between worrying and being concerned, and always side with the latter, and I am at peace, knowing that.
I tell people about that and they just don’t get it. Here’s how I put it:
Imagine, if you will, that everybody on the earth right now (right at eight billion, I think) were gathered for the meeting of all meetings. Add to that all those who have ever lived, back from the dead for the meeting, and I have no idea how many that is. I’m the keynote speaker on worrying and I say, “Okay, for the next 10 minutes we’re all going to worry as hard as we can about which came first, the chicken or the egg.”
And suppose everybody got to work worrying. They’d be fretting and sweating, mopping their brows, sighing loudly, pacing back and forth, chain-smoking, wringing their hands, shaking their heads, saying stuff like “Woe is me,” and “Alas,” and then we’d have all those folks from Biblical days running around weeping and wailing and gnashing their teeth, renting (tearing) their clothes, and smiting their breasts.
Sounds like quite the group effort, over all.
Let’s say that involved 20 billion people, who worried as fervently as they could for those allotted 10 minutes. And when time was up, would we have solved the question? Would anything have changed? Would massive worrying have given us our answer?
The answer is no, of course. So in conclusion, if that many people can’t overcome something with mass worrying, what good do you think you do, worrying by yourself?
If I was somehow forced to worry about at least one thing, there is something that might make me do that. I’d be worrying whether or not that song “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” would get stuck in my head as an earworm for weeks.
Worrying causes undue stress on our minds and hearts, and the worse it gets, the less we’re prepared to deal with and survive whatever it is we’re crazy enough to worry like that about. I say that you can be concerned about something, rather than worrisome, and that will allow you to think with a clearer head, rather than running around like a chicken with no head, believing the sky is falling.
For some people, worrying is the first option when something unexpected arises. If the media suddenly announced that a giant meteor was going to strike the earth tomorrow at noon and destroy it, could we all worry it away? No, but I bet a lot of folks would hurriedly race around, maxing out their credit cards on farfetched frivolous foolishness and would come home with as much toilet paper as they could find.
See what we’ve become?
I’m too blessed to be stressed, as the old adage goes. I’m not living in the lap of luxury by any means, but I’m not living in fear of what might befall me, either.
Obituaries in the newspaper are proof that something’s going to get us all, eventually. So in the interim, get busy living and you’ll have less time to worry before you get got by whatever is going to get you.
Did you get that?
