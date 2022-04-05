Can you stand just one more column about heads?
This is the third (and final) one, and I’m trying to make some serious headway in bringing it to an end.
If I fail to cease and desist, somebody please arrange an intervention for me!
Two weeks ago I pondered about head transplants. Last week I mused about having two heads at the same time.
Today I’m wondering what it’d be like to have two heads, but with one of them being male and the other female. The possibilities with that are endless, I do believe.
My first concern was, which bathroom would that sort of person use? Would one head have to keep their eyes closed, depending on which bathroom they were in?
And then I realized it didn’t matter. Not because of current events, wherein anybody can identify as anything these days — that wouldn’t matter because everybody who was in any bathroom would run out screaming because a two-headed person just walked in — and you’d have it all to yourself.
Going to the movies might be a little concerning. Would you be required to buy two tickets? Would one head get mad at the other one for talking during the movie?
Oh yeah, and with concessions costing so much, who could afford to feed two heads?
Bickering might not be a good thing. Imagine fighting over the TV remote. Or something as simple as eating supper.
“Don’t put that on our plate — I don’t like that!”
“Too bad! And stop letting your food touch mine!”
What would really be awkward is if you were dating a two-headed person. That’d be too up close and personal for me if there were smooches involved.
And hopefully, I’d only have to kiss one of them goodnight.
Driving would be an adventure as well. You’d have no excuse for not looking both ways before pulling out from a stop sign or traffic light. And if you did get ticketed, I reckon you’d have to show the cop two licenses.
One other thing, I can envision a lot of arguing when it came to asking for directions.
The female head would be insistent about pulling over to ask the way, while the male head would say something typically male like, “I ain’t lost, as long as I’ve still got gas in the tank!”
Would a two-headed person get two votes at the polls? And what if they were of separate political parties? The possibilities are endless.
Would you carry a purse on whichever side the female head was, and a wallet on the other?
Could you ever settle on a necklace to wear, assuming you could find one big enough to go around both your necks?
Which body type would you have, and could you dress in a way that would be pleasing (and complimentary) to both heads?
Could you ever find a hoodie that had two hoods?
If one head woke up before the other, would it be considerate enough to let the other one sleep? I’m guessing that if both talked in their sleep, it’d be quite the interesting conversation.
What if one head snored?
Would the heads argue over whether to paint the toenails or not? Here’s one cool thing — you could go to a costume party as half of Mount Rushmore!
No doubt, you’d carry two cell phones and it’d be hard not to listen in on one another’s conversations. Would they alternate weekends, as far as going fishing one Saturday, and shopping the next?
Reading in the bathroom would have to be something interesting to both parties, I’m thinking. And if the bickering got too bad, I guess there’s a chance that you could nag yourself to death.
Now you’re wondering if I’m making any headway towards bringing this subject to a close.
Well, I’m already ahead of you, and will sign off by promising that for next week’s malarkey, we’ll be heading in a different direction.
