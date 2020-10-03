Good day,
I think 2020 has unofficially become the year everyone wants to forget. I’m sure many want to wrap it up and move on. Unfortunately, we have a few more months until the end of the year. We need to make the best of it.
Every year we reflect back on 9/11 to remember the poor souls who lost their lives when terrorists attacked our country. Last month we continued that tradition. In the future, I hope we reflect back to 2020 and remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19. It’s not easy to memorialize the losses when the deaths are happening on a daily basis over a long period of time. At this point, we don’t know when this virus will end. It may be next year or longer. Some believe it will end on its own like past viruses. Let’s hope so.
This past week we learned that it’s increasing in many states across the Midwest, Western U.S. and starting to make a comeback in the Northeast too. The fall surge prediction might be coming to fruition.
I hope our leadership has learned some important lessons from the virus. We need to make sure we do not repeat any of the mistakes we made along the way. I’m not interested in blame, finger-pointing or politics. I think it was very unfortunate that this deadly virus struck our nation during an election year. I often wonder what the impact of the virus would’ve been if it wasn’t an election year.
It’s been reported that there was very little information about the 1918 Spanish flu. Newspapers, doctors and people did not want to tell the stories. Alfred W. Crosby, a professor at the University of Texas wrote the book “America’s Forgotten Pandemic: The Influenza of 1918” in 1989 to recount the history of that virus. The 2003 updated version of the book includes the outbreaks of the Asian flu and SARS. One thing for certain, there was no shortage of reporting with COVID-19. We live in a much different world of immediate news and information compared to 1918.
Our leaders faced unprecedented decisions when the pandemic reached the United States. Most of the national and state leadership was probably looking at other countries and how they were handling the pandemic for guidance. The virus was spreading around the world so rapidly. Decisions had to be made quickly to save lives.
It’s always easy to look back and say this is how we should’ve handled the pandemic. If we had a do-over, I wouldn’t shut down non-essential businesses. I think we can manage a virus outbreak with masks, sanitation and strict social distancing. At The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier offices, we continued to operate with over 200 employees. We were deemed essential as the news media, so we quickly adapted to the CDC guidelines in our offices. We were determined to report the news to the communities and help local businesses. We followed all the guidelines and kept our offices free of the virus.
I think all businesses deserve the opportunity to fight the virus and avoid the economic ramifications of a shutdown. We’ve seen too many businesses fail due to the shutdown. We’ve seen too many people lose their jobs. Many still face foreclosures and evictions. Many people have lost significant pay and have incurred unwanted debt. I know many will not agree with me, but my plan would require a mask mandate for all who can wear one. If I had a choice of masks or closures, I would wear a mask.
I hope all of our leaders take a close look at how we handled the pandemic to figure out a solid plan to keep our economy on track while protecting the citizens of our nation. We need to be prepared for future viruses that may be worse than COVID-19.
Glen Nickerson is the publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. He can be reached at glen.nickerson@yoursun.com.
