This week the Sun news team spent a lot of time covering the great mask debate, school reopening plans, quasi-graduations and the continued climb in COVID-19 cases.
I’m still amazed that masks are what we’re debating in the middle of a pandemic that mostly spreads with breathing.
Our leaders in Punta Gorda made the right move to protect its citizens and businesses. This will ensure anyone who wants to shop, dine and visit Punta Gorda that it’s safe to come back. This will help their economic recovery while reducing the spread of the virus there.
Our national and many local business leaders are thankfully stepping up to fill the void of this silly mask debate. Most are now requiring masks for employees and customers.
This week the nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, made a big move to require face masks at all of its stores. Most of the major retailers and grocers quickly followed Walmart’s lead, even as anti-mask people were calling for a boycott. Walmart was one of the stores I’ve been avoiding because so many shoppers were without masks. Our local and national businesses are going to have to take over responsibility for masks to protect its customers and employees since the majority of state and local leaders refuse.
This movement to require masks by national retailers should empower our small- to medium-sized businesses to do the same. Many small business owners are torn between regular customers who refuse to wear a mask and customers who won’t do business with them because they don’t enforce mask wearing. If a local business makes the decision to enforce mask wearing within their own business, we should respect that. The businesses have a responsibility to keep their employees safe. They also face a serious risk of an infection shutting down their business to mitigate it. That means more lost revenue at a time when revenues are already down.
This week there’s a lot of back-to-school planning. Of course, it’s probably been in the works since March, but we’re starting to see more of the proposed plans. Sending the kids back to school has parents, teachers and administrations scrambling to come up with solutions that work for everyone. There’s a ton of variables to consider when you’re essentially putting together a plan for a small town to congregate in a limited amount of buildings five days a week, during a pandemic.
There’s going to be issues with reopening plans. Let’s be fair, this is unprecedented territory for our schools. Consistent communications and updates will be the key to keeping any tensions with reopening plans from boiling over. However the plans evolve in the coming weeks, keeping the kids safe has to be our No. 1 priority.
Week after week, I keep hoping for progress with this fight against COVID-19, but we continue to break records with the number of new cases and deaths. Now, there’s growing concern with the number of hospitalizations and ICU bed availability. It’s not a major issue yet, but it’s being monitored closely.
Our medical professionals have made significant progress with the ways they’re treating COVID-19 patients in hospitals. Those changes in treatment are reducing death rates, but we cannot let that ease our fight. We still have a lot to learn about this virus and it may change.
I’m very concerned about the long-term economic ramifications that we’re going to face in the coming months if we do not stop the rapid spread now. We’re in our off season, but our seasonal residents and tourists are watching us very closely from the Northeast, Midwest and Canada. The national media has focused on Florida since the pandemic started. That focus has been negative because of the rapid spread of the virus in many parts of our state.
If we do not get this under control in Florida, we may face the worst season we’ve ever experienced. It’s hard to predict how the seasonal residents and tourists will behave as season returns. It will be easier to predict if we have the spread of this virus under control. Our state and local economies are too reliant on tourism.
We all need to do our part to stop this virus, whether we like it or not.
