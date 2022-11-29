The search is on!
For what, you may ask?
Well, everybody is searching for something, so that’s what.
Whether we’re looking for that proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, a four-leaf clover, or for love in all the wrong places, we’re all on the hunt. You might be searching for a mate, or at least a mate for a lone sock you found in the dryer.
Or it could be that pair of glasses that is resting on top of your head.
Perhaps you’re in search of self, even.
At any rate, we’re always looking for something and often find stuff we weren’t even hunting in the first place.
As a kid I was always looking for something, whether it was finding blackberries to sell for a quarter per quart, shark teeth along the creek beds, discarded soda bottles to redeem for two cents each, or just looking for new ways to aggravate my siblings. I was pretty good at finding all of that stuff.
For awhile I was trying to find out about my family history through one of those DNA websites, where you spit in the vial and they try to connect you to all kinds of cousins that you’ll be sorry you ever wondered about. A Pandora’s Box, for sure, and with my luck, I’ll probably find out I’m related to her, too.
When we were kids, we were always looking for something. Remember playing hide-and-seek? A good trick back then, to get rid of the kid who nobody wanted to hang out with, was to start the game, and then when it was time to hide, he’d be the only one doing so, while the rest of the gang would sneak off and do something else.
Not that I was ever a part of such behavior, of course.
Some folks believe they’re on a mission to find the meaning of life. Well, it’s succeeded in eluding everybody else since the dawn of time, so what makes someone believe they’re going to locate it now? If we’re not careful, we’ll be so busy trying to find the meaning of life that we’ll get to the end and find out the meaning of death.
Then there are those who say they’re searching for themselves. I have to say that the only time I was successful that was when I found myself in a predicament.
Where’s Waldo? Do you know the way to San Jose? Where’s the beef? Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? Where have all the flowers gone?
See? There’s no shortage of stuff that people have been trying to find over the years.
Life can and will be a searching adventure for us all. In the great Lost and Found of the universe, sometimes we’re on the lost side and sometimes we’re on the found side, depending on whatever we’re in the middle of.
Hopefully we’ll all find our way eventually, whether it’s in search of self, true love, a needle in a haystack, or if we’re having to kiss a lot of frogs in search of that proverbial prince (or princess).
By now, you may be on the hunt, looking to find the perfect Christmas gift. Or maybe watching your mailbox for Christmas cards, wondering who’s gonna give in first and stop sending them so they don’t have to respond in kind and can save some postage money.
You may even find yourself trying to find out how to untangle the Christmas lights that you carefully stored last year so they wouldn’t be tangled.
Once upon a time, we delighted in finding what was in the box of Cracker Jack, or fought over the prize in the cereal box. Too bad life can’t be as simple as that throughout all our time on earth.
I guess the best we can hope for is to find a way to love those around us, despite our differences, find it in our hearts to forgive and forget, and find time to spend with those who matter most to us.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.