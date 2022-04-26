There’s an old saying that goes something like, “Some people are alive only because it’s illegal to kill ‘em.”
That sounds a bit drastic, but there could be some truth to that, given some of the folks we encounter in the circles of life in which we all travel.
Read on, and you might agree.
Just last week I learned that my old buddy Jon Humphress passed away, and I truly hated to hear that. He was a funny guy. He’d never consider himself a comedian, but would just say stuff in a way that’s very upbeat and comical most of the time.
And you know how how when you’re parting ways and folks will say something like “See ya later, alligator,” or “Take it easy.”?
One of Jon’s parting shots was “Whip ‘em with a chicken every chance you get!”
I love that one and will never forget it.
So I’m thinking that might be fitting way to honor Jon by sharing it by suggesting it be put into action to get the attention of some folks who get under my skin, and likely, yours too.
Take, for instance, those lazy knuckleheads who unload their groceries in store parking lots, and then just leave the buggy (that’s a “cart” to some of y’all who ain’t from these parts) right where it’s at, instead of walking a few feet to the buggy corral. You either have to bypass a good parking spot where it was left, or get out and move it yourself in order to park.
Punishment: five whacks with the chicken.
An associate of theirs would be the grossly inconsiderate parents who change their babies in their vehicle while at the store, and then just toss the dirty diapers out into the parking lot. Same goes for those who buy oil, put it in their car, and then litter the area with empty containers. Also, anybody who buys something and leaves the packaging in the parking lot.
Punishment: 10 whacks with the chicken.
How about those idiots who refuse to turn on their headlights during dawn and dusk hours, and in the fog or rain? Just because they can see others coming toward them (with headlights on, I might add) doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t have theirs on too.
Punishment: 10 whacks with the chicken. In fact, I wish I could give ‘em a drive-by chicken whackin’ right there on the highway.
How about those folks who spit all over you while they’re talking? It’s even worse when they have a mouthful of food and a glob of vittles spittle comes flying toward you and onto your plate or into your glass of iced tea.
Punishment: At least 10 whacks with the chicken. Maybe even stuff the whole chicken down their throat while you’re at it.
We all know people who insist on dominating every conversation. They not only talk louder and longer, but have to best you no matter the topic or how important what you have to say is. And they have to get the last word in as well. Some even delight in finishing your sentences for you, or aren’t listening at all because they’re formulating what they’ll say next.
Punishment: five whacks with the chicken — right in the kisser.
And then there are those deviants who don’t change out the rolls of toilet paper and you find yourself stranded after it’s too late. Punishment: personal discretion … whack ‘em as many times as you want. I’d probably wear out at least two chickens on ‘em myself.
We all know this person who is in dire need of a chicken-related attitude adjustment — the parent who allows their child to throw one of those screaming, kicking, wallowing, floor-flopping, shrieking hissy fits in public. Punishment: five whacks for the kid, and then at least 20 for the parent.
A round of applause from onlookers would likely follow, along with a TikTok video for the internet . And then they may be lining up to take a turn wielding the chicken themselves.
Well, that about does it for this week, and though I’m sad about Jon, I’ll always remember him with a smile.
One of his other exclamations was “Cat’s britches!” whatever that meant.
In honor of Jon, I will keep a chicken handy for when it’s time to take action, and then the feathers will fly.
And my battle cry will be, “When common sense is lackin’, it’s time for a whackin’!”
Thanks, Jon. I miss you already.
