Love is a many spendored thing, the old song says. The reality of rejection and unrequited love sometimes teach us that it can also be a many splintered thing as well.
And we all know how much splinters can fester and hurt.
I hope your Valentine’s Day will, be a good one and that you get hold of something sweet, whether it’s a sweetheart or some chocolate.
Did you know that Switzerland, Norway, and Britain are the top three countries that consume the most chocolate, per capita? I was insulted to find this out and thought about immediately going out and buying one of those 10-pound bags of Peanut M&Ms and eating every last one of them.
Eating chocolate should be an Olympics event. Then I bet we’d show those other countries who’s boss.
And the awards could actually be gold-wrapped chocolate medals that could be eaten. I think I’d actually watch the Olympics then.
Oh yeah, and they could be held in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the home of chocolate.
I’m not saying I’m a choc-o-holic, because when it comes to milkshakes I’ll get a strawberry one every time. I like chocolate because it’s much more available than other flavors. I’d buy strawberry candy bars and strawberry-covered M&Ms if I could get them, but until somebody makes those available, I’ll settle for chocolate.
Some people (mainly the women, I hear) want flowers for Valentine’s Day. If I was a woman, I think I’d go for the chocolate instead.
Oh wait, why not chocolate flowers, the best of both worlds! That would make the age-old guessing game “She loves me; she loves me not” a lot less anxious and love a lot more palliative, for sure.
Can you believe how quickly Valentine’s Day stuff appears on the shelves of stores? You know, with so much Christmas stuff being the color red, I’m starting to think they sneak Valentine’s Day stuff onto the shelf and it blends in pretty good to the point of not being noticed.
Then when they take down the Christmas stuff, suddenly it’s there and we’re all seeing red.
So where did Valentine’s Day originate?
There are several versions and I don’t have the space to write about all of them, but I will mention that some believe it had to do with the Roman Empire’s Feast of Lupercalia. What or who is that, I wondered.
And you know how I wonder about stuff. Was Lupercalia short for Lupercalifragilistic expialidocious? I’m guessing not.
One source said it had something to do with Lupercus, the Roman god of fertility. Then there was something written about a cave, where Romulus and Remus (the alleged founders of Rome) were nurtured by a she-wolf. That’s where it started to get a little too weird for me. Oh yeah, I forgot to mention that it was said to be a celebration wherein men would sacrifice a dog and a goat, and the women would be whipped with the hides of the freshly killed animals. Hmmm...
Thankfully, those traditions have morphed into the exchange of flowers, candy, cards, and smooches down through the centuries. I’d hate to have to kill and skin my dog Woolly Willy Wilson and then flog my wife with his hide, not to mention that neither she nor Willy would appreciate that gesture one bit.
All I can say is celebrate Valentine’s Day any way your significant other will allow you to. My advice is to go the candy and flowers route; there’s no need to get the goats and dogs involved.
In conclusion, let me leave you with my Valentine’s Day poem:
Roses are red,
Violets are blue;
Chocolate and flowers
Don’t rhyme with anything
