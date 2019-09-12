High school artists invited to art contest
Each year Peace River Seafood hosts an art contest in which the winner gets $500.
This year the contest highlights Bram Stoker, the author of Dracula. Students can create any kind of art piece they choose as their interpretation of any of Stoker’s works. It can be a drawing, painting, photograph, centerpiece — any medium you want.
The art work must be turned in to Peace River Seafood, on U.S. Highway 17 in Punta Gorda, by the Oct. 15 deadline. The winner will be announced on Nov. 1.
All participants are invited to attend a reading of excerpts from Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.” The date for that event will be announced.
In the meantime, get your creative juices flowing and create the best depiction of his works you can. You might just be $500 richer come November.
For more information, text or call Kelly Beall at 941-815-0732.
Socks, blankets needed for veterans
Donations are needed for our veterans at the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Port Charlotte. The Moose Lodge is collecting new (not used) socks and lap blankets. They can be dropped off at the Arcadian newspaper, 108 S. Polk Ave., or the Arcadia Moose Lodge #1327 at 1121 W. Oak St. All donations are greatly appreciated.
FHP recruiting event
The Florida Highway Patrol is actively seeking applicants to fill upcoming Basic, Transitional and Lateral Recruit Classes. FHP is a nationally accredited law enforcement agency that offers diverse working conditions in a culturally and ethnically expanding society.
From Friday, Oct. 25, through Friday, Nov. 1, FHP will give applicants the opportunity to streamline their hiring process by participating in the majority of the required pre-employment testing (Physical Abilities Test, Polygraph Examination and Psychological Examination). Those interested in attending this event must apply online at www.BeATrooper.com by Oct.11 and then RSVP by emailing BeATrooper@flhsmv.gov.
For more details, visit www.BeATrooper.com or call 850-617-2315. See FHP on Facebook at “Florida Highway Patrol Training Academy” or on Instagram @FHP_Recruiting.
