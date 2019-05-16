Arcadia City Council member Judy Wertz-Strickland presented an award to DeSoto High School senior Alejandra Gonzalez for a $1,250 scholarship at the city’s May 7 council meeting. It was on behalf of the Ridge League of Cities, an advocacy group for 24 cities and those living in DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco and Polk counties. Wertz-Stricland was also announced as a Ridge League Home Rule Hero for her efforts to promote local control versus state oversight. One hundred Hero awards were given, and its Wertz-Strickland’s second such award. Gonzalez plans to study cosmetology after finishing high school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.