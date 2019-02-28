Arcadia crime rates decreasingArcadia police report drops in most crime statistics in 2018 over the previous year, according to Arcadia PD Marshal Matthew Anderson. Overall crime in town was down about 20 percent, with an uptick in arrests, 432 versus 484 in 2018, Anderson said, attributing added officers (17 to 19), heavier patrols, officers jumping quickly on citizen complaints (more than 10,000 in 2018), more traffic enforcement, an effort to hire locals and other work to place officers before the public, he said. So-called simple assault crimes did rise from 55 to 71, however. Arcadia’s crime numbers are compiled under the Uniform Crime Reporting Program, which tracks national figures.
Wear Red rally at DeSoto courthouseDeSoto teachers, staff and supporters will stage an informational rally on Monday at the county courthouse. The “collective action” precedes the 2019 Florida Legislative Session that begins that Tuesday, March 5. The statewide campaign is to bring awareness to school issues such as competitive teacher pay and per-pupil funding. Supporters are asked to wear red on Monday (March 4) to show alliance with teachers and support staff. The courthouse walk runs 4-6 p.m. feaweb.org.
DMH Foundation funder is March 14The DeSoto Memorial Hospital Foundation holds its 11th annual Texas Hold’em Tournament March 14 at the Arcadia Elks Lodge. Organizers this year added a sip n’ paint event to complement the card tournament. A dinner-only option is also available. Proceeds benefit the Foundation and its support of DeSoto Memorial. Deadlines apply. 863-494-4949, 863-494-0454, 954-214-4447.
Harbor Freight Tools opening tomorrowDiscounter Harbor Freight Tools opens its Arcadia location Thursday at 8 a.m. The franchise is in the Publix shopping complex along State Road 70 east at the State Road 31 intersection. Harbor Freight dates to 1977 as a mail-order liquidator and its buyers purchase from tool and hardware suppliers, according to the California-based company. The firm has more than 900 retail stores in 47 states and some $5 billion in annual sales. A Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise is scheduled to open this year on the same Publix complex. harborfreight.com.
Oak Park Inn re-opening soonNearly two years after Hurricane Irma caused the closing of a historic downtown structure, its new owners will re-open next month. The Oak Park Inn at 2 W. Oak in the downtown retail district underwent a makeover that includes new roofing, facade repairs (completed by chimney-brickers), structural upgrades, room renovations and other changes that essentially make the 12-room inn like new, said Sanjay Patel, the owner. The inn was shredded in September 2017 by Hurricane Irma winds and rain. Much historic character of the building that survived a 1905 fire will remain, Patel said, including hard pine flooring and other remnants. Patel and wife Manisha scoured Florida for furniture and fixtures to complement the hotel’s historic feel. Public walk-throughs are planned for rodeo week that begins next Thursday, Patel said. Rates will run $125 and up. www.oakparkinnarcadiaflorida.com.
BOCC approves Copart/migrant rezoningThe DeSoto Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday approved rezoning of a 110-acre site along U.S. Highway 17 at Senate, giving the green light to Dallas-based Copart to build an online vehicle auction/liquidation service. The giant firm had applied for 23 acres of land zoned for agriculture and 87 acres of light industrial under an umbrella Planned Unit Development zoning. In exchange, Copart will screen its property with six-foot fencing, green landscaping and make other concessions. Homeowners and members of an adjacent church argued Copart “didn’t fit” the area’s character, that single-family housing is better suited, for example. Commissoners, however, voted 5-0 in favor of rezoning. Copart expects to bring 15 or so jobs and place up to 1,800 vehicles on the property, most of which quickly auctions to member vendors. Commssioners also approved a rezoning for the Grand Hacienda migrant housing complex along County Road 661.
