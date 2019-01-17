The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading is facilitating a series of Book Circles open to the community to explore "The Power of Presence," written by Peabody Award-winning author Joy Thomas Moore. Moore will visit Sarasota to kick-off the Book Circle opportunity in an event open to participants held Jan. 31 at Pine View School at 7 p.m.
Each book circle will comprise a minimum of eight people meeting to discuss "The Power of Presence," in which Moore reflects on her journey as a single mother and explores the seven pillars of presence. Moore says these pillars are key to being a lingering voice of positive influence on children—even when their parents can’t be with them.
Family and parent engagement plays a vital role in the movement to help children read on grade-level by the end of third grade, a key predictor of continued success in school and life. The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading works in the region that includes DeSoto County to connect with parents, caretakers, and other influencers to promote three important solution areas proven to move the needle on early childhood literacy: school readiness by kindergarten, consistent attendance, and access to quality learning activities over the summer.
In addition to Moore’s visit, The Patterson Foundation will provide Book Circle participants with copies of the book, discussion guides, and $100 to cover costs like food or childcare. It’s not too late to create and lead or participate in a Book Circle. www.gradelevelreadingsuncoast.net, 863-990-0527
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.