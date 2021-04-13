Olean Boulevard update
A traffic pattern change will occur on Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard, starting Monday, April 19. Olean Boulevard will be closed overnight on Sunday, April 18. Fawcett Hospital will remain open with access from Brinson Avenue. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
Food drive
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Drive, in partnership with the North Port Salvation Army, holds its monthly Food Drive from 10 a.m.-noon Monday, April 19. Your donations will be personally unloaded from your vehicle at the front entrance of the church. The church then delivers them to the Salvation Army.
Delayed pool openings
The Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park pool, Centennial Park pool, and the South County Regional Park pool will open at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, due to a county event.
Centennial geocache treasure
Celebrate Sarasota County's Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Starting in March, families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world. Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
LB Touchdown Club golf tourney
The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club will have its annual golf tournament Saturday, May 15, at Rotonda Golf & Country Club's Hills course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. It will be a four-person scramble starting at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The tournament is a fundraiser to support the Lemon Bay Manta Ray football program. Cost to play is $75 per player. To register or to help sponsor, contact Jeremy Dowd at 941-223-4461 or Suzie Moore at 941-270-6148, or email lbtdclub@gmail.com.
Community Conversation
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, along with Florida Gulf Coast University, Department of Health Sciences at the Marieb College of Health & Human Services, will have its first virtual bi-annual Community Conversation for Spring 2021 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. May 5.
According to Dr. Pepe, Health Administrator, “Mental health is a key component to overall wellness. As we continue to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, mental health must be a part of that recovery effort. This series is a collaboration between the Health Department and partners to facilitate these conversations more frequently to improve services to our community.”
Community Conversations is a health series by the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County that will invite various public health experts to discuss current health topics and trends most relevant to Charlotte County residents. Each Community Conversation will have a Q&A portion. The first Community Conversation includes Dr. Maka Tsulukidze, assistant professor at the Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in the Department of Health Sciences, Marieb College of Health & Human Services, who will discuss current mental health trends and provide practical research-based strategies that we can all take to improve our daily mental health, especially in this time of COVID.
It is free and open to all. To register, please go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CCSpr21.
For any questions about this event, email HealthyCharlotte@flhealth.gov.
Englewood Beach restrooms update
The restrooms at Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park will be closed for renovation through May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
Emergency radio demonstration
The Amateur Radio Operators will have a free public demonstration on emergency communications from 10 a.m. to noon April 24 at the main pavilion at Ann & Chuck Dever Park, 6791 San Casa Dr., Englewood. Ham radio operators from the the Charlotte and Englewood Amateur Radio clubs will show how they provide county-wide and beyond communications in the event of a disaster. Charlotte County Emergency Management will have a Portable Emergency Trailer near the pavilion.
Cultural Center car show fundraiser
A car show will take place at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 17. There will be food, music, drinks, games, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. All cars on display will be judged and trophies will be awarded. Admission is a $5 donation to the Cultural Center for adults, $2 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids younger than 5. Register your vehicle in advance for the show by contacting Emily at 941-625-4175, ext. 215. There is a $10 donation to the Cultural Center to register your car. The first 50 cars to register will receive free lunch. Car owners also can register the day of beginning at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded for Best in Show along with best vehicles from decades representing the 1930s-1980s. For more information or sponsorship, call Stephen Carter at 941-625-4175, ext. 214.
Hibiscus Festival
The 16th Annual Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held from April 30-May 2 in Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade. The festival is open 6 p.m.-10 p.m. April 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 1, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 2. There will be vendors with crafts, plants and food, as well as live music. For more info, go to thehibiscusfestival.com.
‘Left Coast Connections’ exhibit
The Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, presents “Left Coast Connections,” a group exhibition curated by George Zebot, on exhibit through May 28. This exhibition features the work of 31 artists with connections to the visionary artist and teacher, Dick Oden, who taught at California State University Long Beach. Showings are by appointment only. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
Centennial Park Pool closure
The Centennial Park pool, at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be closed May 15 and 16. The pool will resume normal operating hours May 17.
Charlotte County Centennial Gala
Charlotte County will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the county’s creation with a Centennial Gala from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. April 23 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. This gala will include a cocktail hour, dinner, cash bar, dancing and live entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at www.charlottecounty100.com/centennial-gala. For more information, contact Cindy DiGiacomo at 941-235-5009 or Cynthia.Digiacomo@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
The Punta Gorda Police Department and Punta Gorda Fire Department are partnering to host the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in the lobby of the Punta Gorda Police/Fire Departments, 1410 Tamiami Trail. Drug Free Punta Gorda volunteers will be on site, at the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex location, to provide information and giveaways. As you bring your expired/unused/unwanted prescription drugs, be aware that no sharps or liquids will be accepted.
Property tax exemptions
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser is now accepting 2022 exemption applications. Homestead Exemption applications can be filed online at www.ccappraiser.com. Applications also may be filed at one of the offices: 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda; West Charlotte Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Instructions and applications can be found at www.ccappraiser.com. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. March 1, 2022. For more info, call 941- 743-1593.
Mote's reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Port Charlotte Photo Adventurers Camera Club would like to invite all who are interested and remind returning club members that there are meetings twice a month on Zoom. Meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month include members sharing images, program speakers, member tutorials and question-and-answer session. The club features an active Facebook Group open to members only and socially distanced field trips. To get info on the meetings or to join the club go to www.pacameraclub.com/.
