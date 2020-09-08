Immigration film, discussion series
The Immigration Justice Committee, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd,. invites all to watch the new Netflix series, “Immigration Nation,” a six-part series made in cooperation with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, and then participate in a series of online discussions. The discussion schedule is as follows:
Episodes 1 and 2: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 23.
Episodes 3 and 4: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 7.
Episodes 5 and 6: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 21.
To register, provide your name and email address to Immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be sent one day prior to each scheduled discussion. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
South County pool closing early Thursday
The South County Regional Park pool at 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, will be closing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a swim meet. The pool will resume operations Friday.
Youth soccer challenge
Local Knights of Columbus San Antonio Council 12456 is sponsoring the Youth Soccer Challenge Competition from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at San Antonio Catholic Church, front grassy lawn, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. The KofC Soccer Challenge is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and state competitions. International champions are announced by the KofC international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions. All boys and girls 9-14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. All contestants are recognized for their participation in the event, and the winners of each age group 9-11 and 12-14 will receive a trophy. Participants are required to bring a parent or guardian to the event. All state-mandated protocols will be followed. For additional info, contact Terry Cochran at tcochransr@yahoo.com or call 309-533-0539.
Free guided walk at Charlotte Flatwoods
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC at 8 a.m. Sept. 22 on a free one-hour guided walk through Charlotte Flatwoods Environmental Park of mature pines, dry prairie, marsh wetlands and freshwater ponds. Its location adjoining state lands make it an important wildlife corridor. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, please call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Comedy for a Cause
Comedy for a Cause, the Charlotte Players’ premier fundraising event, previously was held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center and featured VIP seating and dinner. The 2020 version will be held at the Langdon Playhouse and broadcast live on the Players’ Facebook page from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 25. The new format was adopted by Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody, Comedy for a Cause Director Dr. Chris Constance, and Executive Producer Steve Lineberry. The group of “All Stars” includes Janie Duke, Glass Duchess Studio; Dr. Jaideep Hingorani, Port Charlotte nephrologist; Mike Moody, sales manager for Sun Broadcasting Inc. in Fort Myers; Kim Parks, membership coordinator for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce; and Amanda Stahl-Stacey, business development director for Trilogy Home Health Care.
The cast members have established an online donation goal of $1,000 each and are asking friends and the public to help. Individuals wanting to support the participants should access the Charlotte Players website at www.charlotteplayers.org, click on the Comedy for a Cause 2020 tab at the top of the page, then click on any cast members’ “Donate” link under their photo.
Sponsorship levels from $100-$1,500 are available. The sponsorship deadline is Sept. 21. Players Community Outreach Coordinator and Media Specialist Lori Wagner-Ryan is the Sponsorship Coordinator and may be reached at 941-255-1022 or lori.wagner-ryan@charlotteplayers.org.
Another major source of revenue will be the “Curtain Call” online silent auction coordinated by Jessica Cantwell, Business Development Director for Life Care Center of Punta Gorda. Cantwell is seeking items for the auction such as gift baskets, gift cards, retail items, trips, etc. Auction items will be available for bidding from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25 on the Players’ Facebook page. Those interested in donating a basket or other auction item on behalf of their business may contact Cantwell via email at jessica_cantwell@lcca.com.
Off-color material presented in previous Comedy for a Cause incantations would be absent this year.
For more information, contact Lineberry at 941-626-0551 or lineberry.stephen@gmail.com or contact the Charlotte Players at 941-255-1022 or info@charlotteplayers.org.
Edgewater Park Small Dog Park closed
The Edgewater Park small dog park at 22410 Glass Lane, Charlotte Harbor will be closed through Sept. 28 for sod replacement. Dog owners are encouraged to share the large dog area and be considerate of one another. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFLgov.
Help with CARES application
In an effort to help residents of Charlotte County who have lost wages or employment directly due to COVID-19, Charlotte County Human Services recently partnered with Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity to process applications for CARES funding. Those needing financial assistance with mortgage, rent and/or utility bills, can call 941-639-3162 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday to schedule an appointment with Kim or Megan.
Face mask distribution at Charlotte pools
Charlotte County Community Services will begin distributing free cloth face masks at all county-operated aquatic facilities on a first-come, first-served basis during current operating hours. Aquatic facilities distributing face masks are located at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood, Port Charlotte Beach Park in Port Charlotte and South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Mike Norton at 941-235-5024 or Mike.Norton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Learn something new
Charlotte County Community Services Libraries & History Division presents the Virtual "How-to Festival." Every Monday through Friday in August, a brand-new video will air on Charlotte County Libraries & History Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CCLibraries.
Postings are designed for viewers to learn how to do something unique or acquire a brand-new skill from talented Charlotte County community members. Topics will cover a variety of areas: air conditioner upkeep, public speaking, line dancing, auto basics, hurricane boat prep, knot tying, proper pruning, water safety, book repair, stranger danger safety, rabbit rescue, internet safety, singing and poetry, saltwater pool upkeep, guitar tuning, and more. A schedule may be accessed on the Charlotte County Libraries & History website under the "How-To Festival" link. It will be a life-long learning cornucopia of opportunities in just one short month. For information, contact Bill MacDonald or Tracy Herman at 941-613-3176 or MidCountyLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
