Coffee and donuts with DeSoto Sheriff Potter

Arcadia Mobile Home Park on Jan. 9 welcomed DeSoto Sheriff James Potter to the coffee hour held Wednesday mornings in the clubhouse. He spoke about how residents can keep safe in an ever-changing world of evolving scams targeted to seniors. Don’t recognize the phone number blinking on your cellphone, for example, don’t answer it, the sheriff advised residents at the city owned park.
He also advised against answering a stranger’s question with a “yes.” The culprit may tape your voice and use it in many different ways. Also make sure you lock your car doors when leaving it, and when you return to your vehicle make sure you look in the back seats to see if anyone has entered it and is hiding, the sheriff said.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is also using social media for safety tips, reminding everyone on Facebook that it’s 9 o’clock and you should lock your doors, home and car, for instance.
Sheriff Potter also said if something sounds too good to be true, it likely is. One resident told the sheriff of receiving a phone call that she had won $7,000. He simply said Do Not give out any personal information to anyone on the phone or the internet. He then passed out goody bags with Bandaids, flashlights, note pads and pens, and key rings.
The residents in attendance appreciated the sheriff spending some time with them, and welcome him back any time, even if it’s just for coffee and donuts.
