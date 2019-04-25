Col. Sanders visits Arcadia

The world’s only professional Col. Harland D. Sanders impersonator was in Arcadia on Monday for the opening of a KFC outlet in the Publix complex along State Road 70. Col. Johnny D. Miller is the Global Brand Ambassador for the giant fastfood chain, appearing at select KFC openings and is a regular on television advertising in the Arizona market. Miller was dressed in authentic Col. Sanders gear such as ties and cufflinks, and brought his huge collection of KFC memorabilia, including an original chicken bucket he’s shown holding. Col. Miller spent his visit posing for selfies with those eager to sample KFC’s goods. He is shown with Kristopher Lane of Arcadia. The franchise is owned by John Elias.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
