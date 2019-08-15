Color them happy!

PHOTO BY PRISCILLA MCDANIEL

A new bicycle and a backpack stuffed with school supplies are courtesy of the Arcadia Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. Winners of a coloring contest are Luanna Guajardo (left) and Savana Crites. Congratulating these young women is Amanda Fife, the store’s general manager. Nice work!

 PHOTO BY PRISCILLA MCDANIEL
