Congrats to DMH Auxiliary volunteers

The DeSoto Memorial Hospital Auxiliary last week held its first luncheon meeting of 2019 and awards were given to seven faithful and very active members: Diane Chamberlain (left), who received a pin for 9,500 hours of service; Theron Royal, a pin for 500 hours worked; Judy Kilburn, a pin for 1,500 hours worked, and Beverly Hensley, a pin for 2,000 hours of service. Brenda Mathis, 500 hours, Lewvon Hall, 100 hours, and Hazel Farwell, 8,000 hours, were not present to receive their awards. The Auxiliary thanks its members and invites anyone interested in serving their neighbors and making new friends to join DMH by becoming a member of the Auxiliary. There are many ways to serve, and one is just perfect for you! 863-491-4377