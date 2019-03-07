Congratulations DMH volunteers

At the monthly luncheon meeting of the DeSoto Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, awards were given to five faithful and very active members, including: Stephen Biedenbach (left), 100 hours of service; Fran Etheridge, 1,000 hours; Joan Hite, 2,000 hours; Cookie Cindric, 3,000 hours; and Hazel Farwell, 7,000 hours. The Auxiliary thanks its members and invites those interested in serving their neighbors and making new friends to join the DMH volunteer family by becoming a member of the Auxiliary. There are many ways to serve, and one is just perfect for you! 863-491-4377

