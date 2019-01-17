Discover more at DeSoto County Library, grab a Joe and relax

Like a good book, once you walk into the DeSoto County Library you’ll discover how much more we offer beyond books.
If sharing your reading experience is your cup of Joe—come out for Coffee & Conversations, a monthly discussion group for book-lovers. Bring your current reading selection for discussion. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided. The initial meeting will be (Thursday) Jan. 24, noon to 1 p.m., and meetings will be held monthly on fourth Thursdays. We are also launching a book discussion group meeting on second Thursdays that will focus on one book the group reads. January’s book of the month is “Hotel Sacher” by Rodica Doehnert, and the discussion and selection of next month’s title will take place on (Thursday) Feb. 14 at noon.
Questions? Contact Danielle Pfeil at 863-993-4851, or email dPfeil@myhlc.org to get on the reminders list.
If working with fibers—sew, quilt, knit, crochet, macramé—is your passion or there’s something you want to learn, come for Tuesday’s Threads at 2 p.m. each Tuesday. We have two sewing machines and can teach you the basics of operation—or you can bring in that machine Santa left you and we will help you get started. We can even help with basic mending tasks, and, of course, have lots of books on every subject to help with ideas.
We have honor collections of books, music CDs, puzzles, and audiobook cassette tapes that you can borrow. Simply sign the clipboard on the circulation desk with your name, date and how many items of each type you are borrowing, and cross your name off when you return them.
A movie for grown-ups is shown every other Friday at 1 p.m. Check with us for the schedule. Children’s activities are at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. We can help you with setting up your iPads or eBook readers on Fridays at 3 p.m. Learn how to download free eBooks from e/digital sources that are offered through our library system.
The DeSoto County Library Association annual Book Sale takes place on (Saturday) Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The friends group holds the sale of donated books to raise funds for extras for the library, such as funding special activities for children. Your donations for the sale are greatly appreciated. Because of limited storage space, please bring you donations the week on the sale only. 125 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia, 863-993-4851
The Heartland Library Cooperative provides materials and resources for information, entertainment, intellectual development, and enrichment of the people of the community. The library should endeavor to:
Select, organize, and make available necessary books
Provide guidance and assistance to patron
Sponsor and implement programs, exhibits, displays, book lists, etc., which would appeal to children and adults
Cooperate with other community agencies and organization
Secure information beyond its own resources when requested. (Using InterLibrary loan and other resource sharing methods provided through the system and state.)
Lend to other libraries upon request
Bookmark your reading list
Top five fiction (NYTimes)
“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
“Verses for the Dead” by Douglas Preston; Lincoln Child
“The Reckoning” by John Grisham
“Fire and Blood” by George R. R. Martin; Doug Wheatley (Illustrator)
“Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks
Top five nonfiction
“Becoming” by Michelle Obama
“Educated” by Tara Westover
“The Point of It All” by Charles Krauthammer; Daniel Krauthammer (editor)
“The Library Book” by Susan Orlean
“Brief Answers to the Big Questions” by Stephen Hawking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.