Staff report
The Tobacco Free Partnership of DeSoto County works diligently to help businesses create tobacco-free environments for its employees and visitors. Tobacco-free policies have many benefits, but most importantly, they help young people realize that tobacco use is not a “normal” adult behavior ... an attitude that the tobacco industry has marketed for years.
One of the primary reasons an employer chooses to adopt a tobacco-free workplace is the high cost associated with tobacco use at work. While it is common knowledge that smoking is bad for the smoker, not many consider the effect this addiction has on local businesses. In Florida alone, the annual direct costs to the economy attributable to smoking exceed of $19.6 billion, including workplace productivity losses of $4.4 billion; premature death losses of $7.9 billion; and direct medical expenditures of $7.2 billion. Between both the additional healthcare costs and losses in productivity, an employee who smokes could cost a business more than $6,000 every year. For each employee that quits, a business can save as much as $2,000 per year through reduced insurance cost.
Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in Florida and the United States. On average, smokers die 10 years earlier than nonsmokers. Smoking can also cost individuals a lot more than just their health. A pack-a-day smoker in Florida can spend more than $2,000 in just one year and more than $10,000 in five years on cigarettes.
Tobacco-free worksites protect employees from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke, encourage current tobacco users to reduce their use, and help those who are trying to quit. This gives employers the opportunity to reduce the negative impact of tobacco on their employees and their business.
Tobacco Free Florida’s Quit Your Way program makes it easier than ever for tobacco-users to access evidence-based, free tools and services to help them quit tobacco. For more information, please visit tobaccofreeflorida.com/quityourway.
A few local businesses are leading the way when it comes to implementing tobacco-free worksite policies. The DeSoto County school board and the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce are dedicated to making our community a healthier place, providing not only employees, but also students and visitors with a tobacco-free environment.
Increasing tobacco-free social norms on school campuses is a critical component in ensuring that students remain tobacco-free. Research shows that students who witness tobacco use on or near school campuses are more likely to view tobacco use as a normalized behavior, increasing their chances to begin using tobacco products. To reduce the exposure and use, tobacco of every kind is prohibited on any campus or facility owned or leased or contracted by DeSoto County schools, including but not limited to practice fields, playgrounds, football/baseball/softball/soccer fields, pool areas, tennis courts, and all open areas.
Furthermore, the board prohibits the use of tobacco in all school vehicles.
The DeSoto County chamber board also voted to adopt a tobacco-free workplace policy, supporting their employees and visitors, and enhancing their wellness policy. The chamber is considered the face of our community and the place where visitors come to discover what we have to offer—the last thing we want is for newcomers to enter an unhealthy environment. The chamber’s tobacco-free policy includes all chamber property, and within 50 feet of any entrance.
In addition to the worksite policy, the chamber also adopted a Tobacco Free Events Policy, which prohibits tobacco use by chamber members, volunteers, and visitors at any event hosted by or affiliated with the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce.
The Tobacco Free Partnership of DeSoto, the DeSoto County school board, and the DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce are committed to keeping our youth tobacco-free and doing our part to make DeSoto County a healthy environment for all. To show our appreciation, and to help relay these policies to employees and visitors, the partnership provided the school board and chamber with tobacco-free signage. These signs can be found on both properties, including all school campuses, as well as posted at chamber events throughout our community.
The Tobacco Free Partnership of DeSoto County is extremely proud of partners adopting tobacco-free worksite policies and are leading the way to create a heathier future for DeSoto County.
As one can see, there are countless benefits to implementing a tobacco-free worksite policy, and the Tobacco Free Partnership of DeSoto County is here to make it a simple and smooth process.
