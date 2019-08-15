Independence Day Parade winners 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Independence Day Parade (2019) winners included Best (nonprofit) Float awarded to Friends of Horse Creek (People for Protecting Peace River/Center for Biological Diversity). PHOTOS BY PRISCILLA MCDANIEL Best Carriage is awarded to Sweet Southern Horse & Carriage. Pictured are parade chairman Troy Hughes and Tiffany Murphy, the carriage firm's owner. Independence Celebration champion is the Veterans Council of DeSoto County. Pictured are Troy Hughes (left), Carl Gause, Gary Carter and Jack Welch. Most Patriotic Float was awarded to the Arc Angels Flag Team, represented by Casey Collins (right), pictured with parade chair Troy Hughes. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News DeSoto business briefs, 08/15/19 Meet the educator: Latroi Andrews Capturing a comet-galaxy conjunction DeSoto officer Leadership Academy grad Color them happy! DeSoto ag briefs, 08/15/19 Thank you, Heather St. John! Peace and hope: Woodstock memories 50 years later Flipped truck at 70E/31 causing some back-ups The coolest ways to get around town STAYING ACTIVE: You can change your life, just take the first step Cowgirl up! This week’s best-sellers from Publishers Weekly Surviving and enjoying a summer trip to Death Valley Canned sour beers that explode with flavor, but won’t explode the can Forget about storming Area 51, invite aliens to your own UFO bash Cheeto's bail posting surpasses $600, Neuter Scooter in town Aug. 19 10 hot decor trends for fall Movie guide: What's opening this week How safe are those apps you’re loading? Family guide to 'The Kitchen' and 'The Art of Racing in the Rain' Families must weigh travel ball investment APD seeks deceased man's kin Sweet summer relief Mom to adult child: Can we talk (not text) on the phone every now and then? Task force must result in sound policies That time of year, back to school ... again, Luke Wilson column, 08/08/19 Nikki Fried can lead change in Florida gun culture Cleaning up our communities: waste disposal in DeSoto True faith, more than a name or profession, Roger Campbell, 08/08/19 Guardian ad Litem Program says thanks! How to climb the corporate latter Woman charged with attacking another with Mace, boxcutter Woman sentenced for drugs, battery on officer Man arrested twice in two weeks Man charged in home invasion robbery Back to school, mom's story, out the door by 7:10 a.m. History revisited: Hurricane Charley wrecks Ingraham House Be alert! Lion prowling—what can you do? DeSoto obituaries, Sellers, Bowling, 08/08/19 Dealing with loss, helping survivors cope Star Wars inspired rental houses decked out for a galaxy far, far away Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys & Girls Club In TV’s latest sketch comedies, an old form learns new tricks Luke Wilson cartoon, 08/08/19 Mazda's 2019 Miata MX-5, cultural icon School's in, slow down, stay alert June unemployment rate down 'Killer heat' is coming Can we talk? Prayers for El Paso, Dayton victims Latest e-Edition The Arcadian To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
