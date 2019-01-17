Meet Alex: New rescue at Lions, Tigers & Bears

Alex the African lion is a new resident at the Lions, Tigers & Bears Wildlife Refuge in DeSoto County. Alex came to his new home at 4 years old after starting his signature roaring, which is why he now is at Lions, Tigers & Bears. His previous home was in a residential area near Tampa, which likely made the neighbors a bit nervous.
The DeSoto County sanctuary houses 150 animals in all shapes and sizes. There are animals that are four-legged, two-legged — some not equipped with legs — some that are furred and some that are feathered ... then some that are none of the above! Most of the animals have come from living in private homes where the owners could no longer could care for them.
Lions, Tigers & Bears provides educational tours in an upland forrest habitat so that you can learn about these creatures and the environment. The animals are very visible around the property and they find you, the public, very entertaining as well.
Lions, Tigers & Bears
Thursday-Sunday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Hot Dog Day, Jan. 19
Complimentary hotdogs/drinks
Admission: Adults $15, min. donation
Admission: Kids $5, min. donation
