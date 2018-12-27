Moose Lodge drives to help veterans

We are so happy to represent Arcadia Moose Lodge 1327 for the work we are doing for veterans that are homeless or in the hospital. There are many programs out there for veterans, but we’ve never seen one for the veterans who are in the hospital, nursing home or government housing. They need many small personal items such as soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, sweat pants and shirts, socks and etc.
It would be great if each lodge, district or state association would go to their local VA clinic and ask the volunteer service officer for a list of needs for these veterans.
At this point in time, Arcadia Lodge has donated approximately $2,000 worth of personal items. Magazines are a very popular item. The VA will take magazines that are not over three months old. Let’s continue to help our veterans in need.
Al Svihlik
Carl Gause
Dian Burge
James Malsbury
— Arcadia Moose Lodge 1327
