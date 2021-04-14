Weekend pool updates
The South County Regional Park pool, dive well, and splash pad will be closed Saturday for a swim meet. The Punta Gorda pool will resume normal operations 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Two other Charlotte County pools — Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood and Centennial Park in Port Charlotte — will have delayed openings Sunday as well. All three parks are expected to open at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Olean Boulevard update
A traffic pattern change will occur on Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard, starting Monday, April 19. Olean Boulevard will be closed overnight on Sunday, April 18. Fawcett Hospital will remain open with access from Brinson Avenue. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
Early childhood program enrollment
Charlotte County Public Schools is enrolling those from birth to 4 years of age for the Early Head Start and Head Start programs. Children 4 years of age attend Baker Center, Hope Center and district elementary schools; Children birth to 3 years of age attend Baker Center and HOPE Center. All services are free and include everything your child will need for the day including meals, formula, diapers, wipes, etc.
Sign-up:
• April 29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Baker Center Early Childhood Programs, 311 E. Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. More info, call 941-575-5470.
• April 30: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hope Center-S Building, 18300 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. More info, call 941-255-7545, ext. 289 or 314.
To register your child, bring:
1. Child’s birth certificate
2. Proof of total household income that includes the following: (12 months worth of pay stubs, or 2020 1040 Tax Form, current TANF/SSI/ SSD Benefit Statement, child support, VA Benefits)
3. Proof of Charlotte County residency (utility bill, FPL bill, phone bill, cable bill or lease/mortgage agreement)
4. Current physical and immunization.
Children are placed based on their age as of Sept. 1, 2021
If your child has an IEP, IFSP, or is receiving services for any disability please bring documentation.
Centennial Park Pool closure
The Centennial Park pool, at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be closed May 15-16. The pool will resume normal operating hours May 17.
Cultural Center car show fundraiser
A car show will take place at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. There will be food, music, drinks, games, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. All cars on display will be judged and trophies will be awarded. Admission is a $5 donation to the Cultural Center for adults, $2 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids younger than 5. Register your vehicle in advance for the show by contacting Emily at 941-625-4175, ext. 215. There is a $10 donation to the Cultural Center to register your car. The first 50 cars to register will receive free lunch. Car owners also can register the day of beginning at 9 a.m. Trophies will be awarded for Best in Show along with best vehicles from decades representing the 1930s-1980s. For more information or sponsorship, call Stephen Carter at 941-625-4175, ext. 214.
Emergency radio demonstration
The Amateur Radio Operators will have a free public demonstration on emergency communications from 10 a.m. to noon April 24 at the main pavilion at Ann & Chuck Dever Park, 6791 San Casa Dr., Englewood. Ham radio operators from the the Charlotte and Englewood Amateur Radio clubs will show how they provide county-wide and beyond communications in the event of a disaster. Charlotte County Emergency Management will have a Portable Emergency Trailer near the pavilion.
DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
The Punta Gorda Police Department and Punta Gorda Fire Department are partnering to host the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in the lobby of the Punta Gorda Police/Fire Departments, 1410 Tamiami Trail. Drug Free Punta Gorda volunteers will be on site, at the Punta Gorda Public Safety Complex location, to provide information and giveaways. As you bring your expired/unused/unwanted prescription drugs, be aware that no sharps or liquids will be accepted.
Englewood Beach restrooms update
The restrooms at Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park will be closed for renovation through May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time.
Computer group
Charlotte County Computer Group has been providing monthly meetings to membership via Zoom during 2020 but the first face-to-face meetings have resumed at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda.
Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month with a computer class at 6 p.m. and general meeting at 7 p.m. The meetings feature navigating around computers, laptops and Chromebooks. CCCGC offers membership to individuals for an annual fee of $35 for one individual or $45 for two individuals in a household. Membership fee includes computer repair and classes at no charge. Previous meetings can be viewed at https://youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpkwhi8Sdl-FQSdjnY7Og.
CCCGC accepts used computers and monitors and refurbishes these for distribution to eligible families in Charlotte County. Families and eligible college students interested in more information should contact school counselor; veterans should contact Grover Mudd at the club.
More information about club membership, obtaining a computer or computer donation can be obtained at http://cccgc.info or by calling 941-585-0356.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Centennial geocache treasure
Celebrate Sarasota County’s Centennial by finding treasures through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world. Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
App for domestic violence victims
A free, new mobile app created by security and home automation company ADT can help domestic violence victims signal for help without alerting their abusers. The app, SoSecure, is available for free download on both iOS and Android and provides domestic violence victims with the ability to discreetly "call" for help with a simple swipe on their mobile phone. SoSecure can help victims inconspicuously put out a call for help — without ever needing to speak. Once users engage the SOS feature within the app, they can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live, professionally trained ADT monitoring agent to relay information about their situation. ADT can then place an emergency call to authorities on behalf of the victim, so the abuser is not alerted.
SoSecure offers several benefits that can be helpful to people in abusive situations, including:
GPS Coordination: When a user triggers an alert through SoSecure, the app gains access to the user’s GPS coordinates (something not all 911 centers are set up to receive) to help determine where they are located;
Discreet Chat: Users can discreetly connect via SMS chat or speak with a live ADT monitoring agent 24/7 via the app to relay information, such as the type of first responder support they might require, and/or confirm whether or not they are in fact experiencing an emergency; and
Emergency Contact Notification: SoSecure enables users to include emergency contact information, so family and friends can be alerted in case of an emergency.
Anyone who is a victim of violence should contact local law enforcement immediately by calling 911. The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-500-1119.
