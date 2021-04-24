NARFE meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Peace River Chapter 2194 will hold its first meeting since the pandemic at 11 a.m. May 4 at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda, for a luncheon and business meeting to lay the groundwork for restarting regular meetings beginning in September. Masks are required. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
Early childhood program enrollment
Charlotte County Public Schools is enrolling those from birth to 4 years of age for the Early Head Start and Head Start programs. Children 4 years of age attend Baker Center, Hope Center and district elementary schools; Children birth to 3 years of age attend Baker Center and HOPE Center. All services are free and include everything your child will need for the day including meals, formula, diapers, wipes, etc.
Sign-up:
• April 29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Baker Center Early Childhood Programs, 311 E. Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. More info, call 941-575-5470.
• April 30: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hope Center-S Building, 18300 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. More info, call 941-255-7545, ext. 289 or 314.
To register your child, bring:
1. Child’s birth certificate
2. Proof of total household income that includes the following: (12 months worth of pay stubs, or 2020 1040 Tax Form, current TANF/SSI/ SSD Benefit Statement, child support, VA Benefits)
3. Proof of Charlotte County residency (utility bill, FPL bill, phone bill, cable bill or lease/mortgage agreement)
4. Current physical and immunization.
Children are placed based on their age as of Sept. 1, 2021
If your child has an IEP, IFSP, or is receiving services for any disability please bring documentation.
Centennial Park Pool closure
The Centennial Park pool, at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be closed May 15 and 16. The pool will resume normal operating hours May 17.
Englewood Beach restrooms update
The restrooms at Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park will be closed for renovation through May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time.
Community Conversation
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, along with Florida Gulf Coast University, Department of Health Sciences at the Marieb College of Health & Human Services, will have its first virtual bi-annual Community Conversation for Spring 2021 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. May 5.
According to Joe Pepe, Health Administrator, “Mental health is a key component to overall wellness. As we continue to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, mental health must be a part of that recovery effort. This series is a collaboration between the Health Department and partners to facilitate these conversations more frequently to improve services to our community.”
Community Conversations is a health series by the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County that will invite various public health experts to discuss current health topics and trends most relevant to Charlotte County residents. Each Community Conversation will have a Q&A portion. The first Community Conversation includes Dr. Maka Tsulukidze, assistant professor at the Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in the Department of Health Sciences, Marieb College of Health & Human Services, who will discuss current mental health trends and provide practical research-based strategies that we can all take to improve our daily mental health, especially in this time of COVID.
It is free and open to all. To register, please go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CCSpr21.
For any questions about this event, email HealthyCharlotte@flhealth.gov.
South Gulf Cove Park restrooms
The South Gulf Cove Park restrooms will be closed for renovations from May 3-June 11. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time. South Gulf Cove Park is located at 10150 Amicola St., Port Charlotte.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Ag board seeks volunteers
Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for two voluntary members who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and be composed of individuals broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. Both volunteers must be engaged in commodity production. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Construction Industry Licensing Board
The Construction Industry Licensing Board is seeking a volunteer to represent the consumer advocate category. Volunteers must be a resident of Charlotte County for at least two years and have no financial interest, direct or indirect, in the building trades. The length of the term is until March 2022. The meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle in the Charlotte County Administration Center. For an application, call 941-743-1298 or email Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
