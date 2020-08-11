Show your support for Charlotte
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau is making one last call for Charlotte County locals and visitors to show their best side in support of local hospitality businesses.
As part of its “Charlotte County Tourism: Our Best Side is by Your Side” initiative launched in April, the VCB began the sale of limited-edition, retro-looking "Greetings from Pure Florida" T-shirts, in which all profits from every T-shirt sold benefit Community Organizations Active in a Disaster (COAD) – a Charlotte County nonprofit providing much needed financial assistance to residents, including many working in the hospitality industry, economically impacted by the pandemic.
These shirts are now available at 50% off, with 100% of the purchases going to COAD. Those who are interested can use the discount code “PUREFLORIDA” at checkout to get one for themselves (or for a friend) today at www.BestSideYourSide.com.
T-shirt wearers are encouraged to take a photo wearing their shirt, post it to social media using the hashtag #BestSideYourSide, and tag @RealPureFlorida noting one thing they love most about Charlotte County.
New Charlotte Clerk's site
The Charlotte County Clerk's Office recently launched its new website, allowing users to search and view county documents from 1921-present. Users can research the following Charlotte County records from the comfort of their home, on any smart phone, tablet, or computer: agreements, County Commission agendas and finalized minutes, grants, ordinances, resolutions, street vacations, Charter Review Commission meetings, and bids/contracts. To access the site, go to www.charlotteclerk.com.
Rain barrel class, kit offered
Sarasota County has updated its Rain Barrel Program to allow individuals to attend an online workshop, rather than in-person, to learn the myriad benefits of using rain barrels at home or around your business. Participants also will learn about basic setup and operation. Anyone interested in purchasing one (or more) of the bright-blue barrels can order and pay online, and then choose from a range of convenient days, times and locations to pick up the equipment.
Sarasota County launched the Rain Barrel Program in 2009, with the aim of helping participants conserve water and save money while reducing stormwater runoff and protecting the natural environment. Since then, residents and business owners have bought more than 3,300 barrels, or enough to collect 18 million gallons of our area's annual rainfall.
Upcoming online Rain Barrel Workshops are set for Aug. 15 and Sept. 19. Learn more and register early (to save your spot) at tiny.cc/ufsaraext_rainbarrel.
Order and pay for rain barrels online through the same workshop registration page. During the registration process, simply select the number of barrels you'd like to purchase, and the date and location convenient for you to pick up the barrel(s)and equipment. Complete kits cost $37, plus fees, and include a barrel and basic connection plumbing.
Sarasota County Extension also is offering an online option to purchase starter composting kits, featuring the popular GEOBIN system. Online composting workshops already provide a wealth of information on the need for and benefits of composting, and the basics of setting up and maintain a thriving compost system. Find a convenient workshop at tiny.cc/ufsaraext_blackgold.
For more information, call 941-861-5000 or email sarasota@ifas.ufl.edu.
Sarasota County hiring poll workers
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is urging Sarasota County voters to consider working as poll workers for the Aug. 18 Primary Election and Nov. 3 General Election.
“Sarasota County is facing a shortage of poll workers for coming elections, which are only months away,” Turner said. “Recruiting poll workers is always challenging but recruiting during the current health crisis makes it especially difficult to ensure adequate staffing levels at the polls,” he added.
Poll workers are paid for training and for working at the polls. The total compensation ranges from $160 to $275, depending on the position worked. Turner noted that, for the coming elections, his office is also recruiting bilingual (English-Spanish) workers, as well as high school and college students, who meet the criteria listed.
To be a poll worker, one must:
• Be a registered voter of Sarasota County (or be at least 16 years of age and pre-registered to vote);
• Be able to read, write and speak English,
• Complete state-mandated training prior to each election, and
• Be willing to work a minimum of 14 hours on Election Day, from 6 a.m. until after the polls have closed (7 p.m.) and all tasks have been completed.
If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, visit SarasotaVotes.com. You can complete and submit your application online in just a few minutes. For more information, call 941-861-8640.
Free guided walk at Amberjack
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join Mike Weisensee at 8 a.m. Aug. 19 on a free guided bird walk through the scrub and pine flatwoods of 217-acre Amberjack Environmental Park in Rotonda. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
COVID-19 testing in DeSoto
A DeSoto County community COVID-19 testing site will be available on a more regular basis in Arcadia through Aug. 20. Testing is free and available to anyone regardless of symptoms. No prescription is required. Pre-registration, however, is encouraged by calling 863-993-4601, ext. 1.
The testing site will be held from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Turner Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia.
The test used will be a nasal swab. Once samples are collected they will be sent to a commercial lab for testing and results will be provided as soon as they are available. For more information, visit http://desotobocc.com/covid-19-information-and-resources.
Immunizations offered for students
Whether choosing virtual school or brick and mortar, making sure your child’s immunizations are up-to-date is an important part of your child’s overall health.
“Vaccinations are a valuable public health resource, are cost-effective, and can help stop the spread of preventable disease throughout the community,” said Joseph Pepe, Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County. “I encourage Charlotte County parents to review their child’s vaccination records and requirements and work closely with their medical provider.”
Vaccines help develop immunity to countless infectious diseases by enabling the body to recognize and fight vaccine-preventable diseases. Students entering kindergarten and seventh grade, as well as new residents to Charlotte County, may be due for additional vaccines. If your school-aged child is due for a vaccine, please visit your child’s health care provider or the Department of Health.
Vaccinations are free for children at the Florida Department of Health’s immunization clinic, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. A $10 administration fee will be billed to Medicaid or private insurance.
Appointments for back-to-school vaccinations are available at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and can be scheduled in advance by calling 941-624-7200. Parents and caregivers will need to bring photo ID, insurance card, child’s Social Security card, proof of legal guardianship, if applicable, as well as the child’s previous shot records when they come for vaccinations.
For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
Cultural Center Putting Contest
On Aug. 22, the Cultural Center of Charlotte County will be hosting the First Putting Contest at Riverwood Golf and Country Club. Tickets are $50 and will be used to support the Cultural Center, which has suffered financially due to COVID-19. With the purchase of a ticket, you will be assigned a time slot in order to maintain social distancing. Players will first shoot one 10-foot putt. All players who make that putt will then move on to shoot one 30-foot putt. All players who make the 30-foot putt with then have one attempt at a 50-foot putt. In the event that more than one player make all three putts, those players will participate in a 50-foot putt shootout for $10,000. For more information on participation or sponsorship, please contact Emily Lytle at 941-625-4175.
