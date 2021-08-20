9/11 remembrance ceremony
Charlotte County will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. Sept. 11, 2021 at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte. The ceremony will include a bagpiper from the Guns and Hoses Pipes and Drums, a joint honor guard from Charlotte County Fire & EMS, Englewood Area Fire Control District, Punta Gorda Police Department, Punta Gorda Fire Department and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. A flag will be displayed between ladder trucks at the entrance to the park. County Commission Chairman Bill Truex, Sheriff Bill Prummell and Charlotte County Public Safety Director Jason Fair will deliver remarks and a Last Call will be tolled on the Fire & EMS bell. For information, contact Communications Manager Brian Gleason at Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-661-6415.
South County Regional Park closure
The South County Regional Park recreation center and pool, located at 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, will be closed for annual maintenance through Aug. 22. The recreation center and pool will reopen with regular operating hours on Aug. 23.
Military museum holds 9/11 events
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda, will host an all-day commemorative event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 11 to pay special tribute to all first responders for their service. Highlights of the 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony will include first-hand testimonial from those who were there, and comments from the leadership of our local police, fire and sheriff departments.
Events that will be free to everyone:
• 9/11 Remembrance Exhibit will be available for viewing from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. that day.
• 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will take place in the Gulf Theater from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Events that require admission:
• Documentary film shown at 1 p.m. in the Gulf Theater entitled "102 Minutes that Changed America."
• Academy Library will feature 9/11 newspapers from 2001, available for viewing from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Admission is $12, $10 for veterans and active duty, first responders and youth ages 5-13. Annual members cost is $5. No fee for children under 5, sustaining members and first responders.
For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October 2021. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.
Rec center closure
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center in Englewood will be closed for maintenance from Aug. 23-29. For information, contact Jill Boyd at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Lisa Kiddon at 727-270-9917 or likiddon@alz.org.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs a few good volunteers who are willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety. There are many jobs needed:
• Instructors;
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
Book drive
Copperfish Books, located at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Unit 112 in Punta Gorda, is hosting a book drive for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children in Charlotte County. These children receive funding for child care services through the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH). The drive is focused on Great Books to Read by Kindergarten with titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for kindergarten entry. More than $600 has been donated to the book drive, which will help to assure Charlotte County children in need will have these special books to read this summer. Bundles of high quality books will be available for purchase and donation through the Copperfish Book website at www.copperfishbooks.com. For more information on the book drive, email copperfishbook@comcast.net.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
