Health department briefing online today
Charlotte County’s local government television station, CC-TV, has scheduled a Facebook Live briefing with Florida Department of Health-Charlotte Administrator Joe Pepe for 1 p.m. today on the county’s Facebook page,www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida
.
Pepe will review the latest coronavirus information, including local case counts, testing sites and personal protection guidance. Staff from the Joint Information Center will answer questions and provide links to sources of information, including the DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard and Centers for Disease Control in the livestream’s comments section. The video will remain available for viewing after the live interview concludes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.