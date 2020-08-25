Health department briefing online today

Charlotte County’s local government television station, CC-TV, has scheduled a Facebook Live briefing with Florida Department of Health-Charlotte Administrator Joe Pepe for 1 p.m. today on the county’s Facebook page,

www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida

.

Pepe will review the latest coronavirus information, including local case counts, testing sites and personal protection guidance. Staff from the Joint Information Center will answer questions and provide links to sources of information, including the DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard and Centers for Disease Control in the livestream’s comments section. The video will remain available for viewing after the live interview concludes.

