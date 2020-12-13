Hathaway Park kayak launch closed
The Hathaway Park kayak launch will be closed for repairs until Jan. 4. The boat ramp and rest of the park will remain open. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area. Hathaway Park is located at 35461 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Compression wear class
A free class called "The Benefits of Compression Wear," which is sponsored by The Medicine Shoppe Punta Gorda and led by Chantel Davis from JOBST, will be held from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021, at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association building, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, OR via ZOOM. Register at PGICA.org and be sure to indicate if you will attend virtually or in-person.
Englewood water shutdown
The Englewood Water District will shut down water service for several customers from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. The affected areas include all the residents of Deer Creek Mobile Home Park, 201 E. Horton Ave.; all of East Horton Avenue from Liberty Street to Orchard Lane; all of Harvey Street from North Street to East Horton Avenue; and all of Michigan Avenue from North Street to Riverview Avenue.
The shutdown is scheduled for installation of a new water valve and employees delivered notices to customers on Friday.
As a precaution, the water district recommends that all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled in those areas. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used. The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the work is completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. If you have any questions, contact Kyle Herzog, the water distribution manager, at 941-474-3217.
Swim with Santa
Swim with Santa from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Wear your swimsuits, bring your cameras, and find an Instagram-worthy tropical holiday photo op, enjoy holiday games and crafts, along with some delicious hot chocolate. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5, with complimentary admission for the supervising adult. Registration is recommended at http://bit.ly/NPACSantaSwim or can stop by either the North Port Aquatic, Morgan, or Mullen centers to register in person. Attendees are asked to practice good physical distancing while in attendance. Masks are strongly encouraged when proper physical distancing cannot be maintained. Call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK (7275).
Charlotte County Centennial Calendars
Charlotte County Centennial calendars, featuring historic photos and facts, are now available. The free calendars are available while supplies last at the following locations:
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood
• Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
• Charlotte County Human Services Center, 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Centennial Park recreation center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
• Charlotte County Utilities Department, 25550 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor.
• Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
• Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.
• Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte.
• Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Punta Gorda City Hall, 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau, 1700 Tamiami Trail, Suite G-2, Port Charlotte.
• South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
• South County Regional Park recreation center, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
• Tringali Park recreation center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood.
For more information about the Charlotte County Centennial, visit www.CharlotteCounty100.com or www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100.
Polar Dip
The North Port Parks & Recreation will have its second annual Polar Dip, set for 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 2 at North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Cost is $5. Slide down the Tarpon Twister or the Dolphin Dive and splash among ice cubes at the bottom. Float down the Relaxahatchee lazy river or escape the cold water and warm up with some hot chocolate in addition to glacial games and activities. Space is limited, so register at https://bit.ly/NPPolarDip or stop by the North Port Aquatic Center, or the Morgan or the George center for assistance. Remember to practice good physical distancing and use masks on the pool deck, when not participating in the swimming activities and when distance cannot be maintained. Call 941-429-7275 or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com for more information.
Senior softball
The Englewood Men's Senior Softball League will have tryouts and drafts for the Winter 2021 season at 9 a.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 5. New players are welcome. Safety protocols in place. Registration is strongly recommended. Must turn 60 or older in 2021. Get forms at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 River Road, or www.englewoodseniorsoftball.weebly.com. For more info, contact Rudy Davis at 978-204-6799.
Prescribed fires for Charlotte County
Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) will be conducting prescribed burns now through December on Prairie/Shell Creek in Charlotte County. Prairie/Shell Creek is located on the west side of U.S. 17, approximately 5 miles northeast of Punta Gorda. Prairie/Shell Creek lies between U.S. 17 and the Peace River. Approximately 50 acres will be burned in small, manageable units. Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
• Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
• Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
• Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
• Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Port Charlotte Photo Adventurers Camera Club would like to invite all who are interested and remind returning club members that there are meetings twice a month on Zoom. Meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month include members sharing images, program speakers, member tutorials and question-and-answer session. The club features an active Facebook Group open to members only and socially distanced field trips. To get info on the meetings or to join the club go to www.pacameraclub.com/.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Charlotte County archival collection now online
Material from the archival collection of Charlotte County’s Libraries and History Division is now digitally accessible through the online library catalog: https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries. To explore the collection, select Archive Search in the first dropdown box in the search bar.
Serving as a digital repository for Charlotte County’s cultural heritage, the archival online collection includes a variety of materials including more than 3,000 photographs and postcards collected by the late U.S. Cleveland and Mabel Lewis Keys displaying the culture of Charlotte County’s day pasts. The collection also has diaries donated by the Peeples family capturing daily life in Charlotte County during the Great Depression and World War II, publications from the Charlotte County Genealogical Society documenting research, and additional content such as scrapbooks from the Port Charlotte Garden Club. These materials allows patrons to see the past and allows them to develop their own understandings of how the past, present and future are connected.
For information, contact Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or Jennifer.Zoebelein@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.