Recreation center cosures
Tringali Park recreation center in Englewood will be closed Thursday and Friday. Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center in Port Charlotte will be closed Dec. 7. South County Regional Park recreation center in Punta Gorda will be closed at 1:30 p.m. Dec 8 and reopen Dec. 10. For information, contact Erin Murphy at 941-681-3742 or Erin.Murphy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
A Heritage Happy Holiday
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, announces a family friendly holiday event titled, A Heritage Happy Holiday, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday. The cost is $30 per person, $25 for active museum annual, sustaining and charter members, $20 for museum volunteers, and $10 for youth ages 15 and younger. Those younger than 5 are free. Event capacity is limited to first 100 guests registered. The Military Heritage Museum requires the wearing of masks from all museum patrons during their entire visit, except when eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer will be available at all entrances and temperature checks will be performed at the door. The Gulf Theater will be fog sanitizing the theater directly before the event.
Included in the festivities:
• Music on the outdoor Veranda with “Carol-oke” sing-a-long
• Featured holiday concert in the Gulf Theater with the Suncoast Big Band
• Performance by the Calendar Girls
• Silent auction and raffle table
• Special ornament stars for honoring veterans and supporting the museum
• Spectacular holiday decorations and unique “Hero Tree”
• Catered heavy hors d’oeuvres
For more information or reservations, go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org and click on Museum Events, or call 941-575-9002.
Proceeds benefit the Museum’s Youth Scholarship Fund ensuring the museum experience is available to all youth regardless of economic circumstances.
Holiday drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some holiday cheer. The event will include a food pantry, nativity scene, holiday goodie bags and children's bicycle helmets. Santa will be on scene to wave to kids.
The drive-thru event will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Please reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext.7273.
For the safety of the community, this will be a drive-thru event only. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Charlotte Chorale Christmas concert
The Charlotte Chorale's Christmas choral concert, "Joy to the World" will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy both traditional and lighthearted Christmas music performed by the chorale under the direction of William Dederer. Due to current health conditions, the size and location of the concert has been modified to comply with current regulations and social distancing. The audience will be limited to 120 people and reservations are required. There is no charge this year for the concert however a goodwill offering will be accepted. Call 941-204-0033 for reservations and more information. Social distancing will be observed by both the audience and The Charlotte Chorale; masks may be worn by the audience but are not required. The chorale cannot guarantee you will not be exposed to COVID-19. For additional information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Kays, Ponger & Uselton, Toys for Tots drive
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes have teamed up with Toys for Tots. Please drop off new, unwrapped toys to one of the funeral home's locations — 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, or 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda — by Dec. 15. For more information, visit website www.kays-ponger.com or follow on Facebook: facebook.com/kaysponger.
Crews Bank, Toys for Tots drive
Crews Bank & Trust is participating in the Marine Corps Foundation’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. Toys should be valued at $10 or more. Less expensive items are accepted and will be used as stocking stuffers. Customers and residents are invited to bring unwrapped toys to any Arcadia branch during business hours through Dec. 18:
• Arcadia East, 2747 SE Highway 70. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
• Arcadia North, 400 N. Brevard Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
