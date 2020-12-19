Bridge lane closures
Intermittent lane closures will occur on the U.S. 41 northbound and southbound bridges from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning today until Wednesday for routine roadway lighting repairs and the installation of Charlotte County Centennial banners. Travelers may experience intermittent lane closures, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, contact Tracy Doherty at 941-575-3643 or Tracy.Doherty@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County seeks resident opinions
Charlotte County is asking residents to participate in The National Community Survey, which is designed to provide a baseline of how the county government is serving residents, to gauge perceptions of the county, and to make comparisons with peer counties.
The survey is administered by National Research Center (NRC) at Polco of Middleton, Wisconsin, and includes questions about quality of life in the community, local policies, demographics, ratings of local government services and resident use of services.
All residents of Charlotte County are eligible to participate. The survey is available online: https://bit.ly/charlottecounty2020. The survey can also be accessed via a link on our website www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov — look for the survey banner at the top of the page. Residents with questions about the survey may contact the Public Information Office 941-623-1092.
Olean Boulevard closed nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Jan. 5 until Jan. 9. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use Brinson Avenue. Shifting traffic patterns on Harbor Boulevard at the intersection of Harbor and Olean boulevards. The Sheriff’s Office will be on site. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Sharon Circle closed
Sharon Circle from Conway Boulevard to Dalton Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible, and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Jody Pressley at 941-764-4545 or Jody.Pressley@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park closure
The J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park in Englewood will be closed for repairs beginning Monday through Jan. 8. Park patrons are encouraged to visit Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, at 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens Jan. 2, 2021, and additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, in Englewood, and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, contact Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Hathaway Park kayak launch closed
The Hathaway Park kayak launch will be closed for repairs until Jan. 4. The boat ramp and rest of the park will remain open. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area. Hathaway Park is located at 35461 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a “Voice for the Kids” in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The January session will be held from noon-1 p.m. January 6, 2021. It's open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer. To receive the Zoom specifics for the January session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
