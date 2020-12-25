Area COVID-19 testing sites
• Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte
Hours: By appointment Monday-Friday
Details: Appointment is required at www.coadfl.org.
Ages: 5 years and older
• CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda; 24200 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte; 1760 S. McCall Road, Englewood
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Details: Appointment is required. Register online at cvs.com.
• Walgreens, 22449 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte.
Details: Appointment required. Ages 3 and older. 941-625-4346.
• Robert Taylor Community Center Clinic, 1845 34th St., Sarasota
Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: All.
Details: No registration required.
• Drive-thru testing site: 100 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota.
Hours:9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: 5 and older.
Details: No registration required.
• Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia
Hours: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Mondays.
Details: No appointment or prescription needed. All are welcome.
• CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers
Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Sunday (last car to be admitted into the gate is 3 p.m. or when testing capacity reaches its limit).
Details: All ages. Government ID required. More info: leegov.com/covid-19/testing
Charlotte County seeks resident opinions
Charlotte County is asking residents to participate in The National Community Survey, which is designed to provide a baseline of how the county government is serving residents, to gauge perceptions of the county, and to make comparisons with peer counties.
The survey is administered by National Research Center (NRC) at Polco of Middleton, Wisconsin, and includes questions about quality of life in the community, local policies, demographics, ratings of local government services and resident use of services.
All residents of Charlotte County are eligible to participate. The survey is available online: https://bit.ly/charlottecounty2020. The survey can also be accessed via a link on our website www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov — look for the survey banner at the top of the page. Residents with questions about the survey may contact the Public Information Office 941-623-1092.
Edgewater lane closure
A lane closure will occur on Edgewater Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Tuesday for landscape maintenance. Travelers may experience slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar, 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Freedom Run 5K to benefit park
Registrations are now being accepted for the Freedom Run 5K to benefit the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Foundation. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 31 at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, 20499 Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte. The Freedom Run 5K is a family- and dog-friendly event to raise money for the construction of park amenities, including an ADA-accessible kayak launch. The event is being organized by the veterans organization Paddle For Heroes. The event will follow Centers for Disease Control safety guidelines. Hand sanitizer will be available and runners are instructed to maintain safe distances from each other
Registration is $30. A veteran discount is available. Awards will be given for first, second and third places in each age group. The deadline for entries is Dec. 29. To register, visit runsignup.com and enter Gaines in the "find a race" field.
For information, email durtiming@gmail.com. For information about the park and foundation, visit www.wrgainesjr.org.
Charlotte Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens Jan. 2, 2021, and additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, in Englewood, and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, contact Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Hathaway Park kayak launch closed
The Hathaway Park kayak launch will be closed for repairs until Jan. 4. The boat ramp and rest of the park will remain open. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area. Hathaway Park is located at 35461 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Food drive
Burnt Store Isles Boat Club and Homeowners Association are sponsoring a food drive from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 11 at the corner of Monaco and Tripoli in Punta Gorda. Non-perishables and personal cleaning supplies will be accepted. For more info, call Donna at 651-260-2538.
Olean Boulevard closed nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Jan. 5 until Jan. 9. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use Brinson Avenue. Shifting traffic patterns on Harbor Boulevard at the intersection of Harbor and Olean boulevards. The Sheriff’s Office will be on site. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a “Voice for the Kids” in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The January session will be held from noon-1 p.m. Jan. 6. It's open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer. To receive the Zoom specifics for the January session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
Compression wear class
A free class called "The Benefits of Compression Wear," which is sponsored by The Medicine Shoppe Punta Gorda and led by Chantel Davis from JOBST, will be held from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association building, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, OR via ZOOM. Register at PGICA.org and be sure to indicate if you will attend virtually or in-person.
