Music, toy drive
Live music and a toy drive are set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Ricaltini's Bar and Grille, 1997 Kentucky Ave., Englewood. John Salaway will perform. Bring a toy for a family in need. For more information, contact Kendra Porter at KP@portergc.com.
Swim with Santa
Swim with Santa from noon-3 p.m. Dec. 19 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Wear your swimsuits, bring your cameras, and find an Instagram-worthy tropical holiday photo op, enjoy holiday games and crafts, along with some delicious hot chocolate. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5, with complimentary admission for the supervising adult. Pre-registration is recommended at http://bit.ly/NPACSantaSwim or at the North Port Aquatic, Morgan or Mullen Centers. Attendees are asked to practice good physical distancing while in attendance. Masks are strongly encouraged when proper physical distancing cannot be maintained. Call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK (7275).
Blood drive
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club and the Rotonda Golf and Country Club are joining for a blood drive for OneBlood from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21, 2021, at The Hills Marina, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Contact Ellen Lang at 917-579-7770 or grammylang@gmail.com for appointments.
Kays, Ponger & Uselton, Toys for Tots drive
Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes have teamed up with Toys for Tots. Please drop off new, unwrapped toys to one of the funeral home's locations — 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, or 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda — by Dec. 15. For more information, visit website www.kays-ponger.com or follow on Facebook: facebook.com/kaysponger.
Crews Bank, Toys for Tots drive
Crews Bank & Trust is participating in the Marine Corps Foundation’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. Toys should be valued at $10 or more. Less expensive items are accepted and will be used as stocking stuffers. Customers and residents are invited to bring unwrapped toys to any Arcadia branch during business hours through Dec. 18:
• Arcadia East, 2747 SE Highway 70. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
• Arcadia North, 400 N. Brevard Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday.
Prescribed fires for Charlotte County
Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) will be conducting prescribed burns now through December on Prairie/Shell Creek in Charlotte County. Prairie/Shell Creek is located on the west side of U.S. 17, approximately 5 miles northeast of Punta Gorda. Prairie/Shell Creek lies between U.S. 17 and the Peace River. Approximately 50 acres will be burned in small, manageable units. Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
• Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
• Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
• Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
• Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Coping with COVID-19
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
Charlotte County Legislative Delegation meeting
The Charlotte County Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, and the public is invited to attend. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Charlotte’s delegation includes State Sen. Joe Gruters, Senate District 23; State Sen. Ben Albritton, Senate District 26; and State Rep. Michael Grant, House District 75. For more info, call Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Olean Boulevard closed nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m.-5 a.m. until Friday. Fawcett Hospital emergency entrance traffic will use Brinson Avenue for the detour. Shifting of traffic will occur on Harbor Boulevard, between Brinson Avenue and Aaron Street. The Sheriff’s Office will be on site. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Holiday drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some holiday cheer. The event will include a food pantry, nativity scene, holiday goodie bags and children’s bicycle helmets. Santa will be on scene to wave to kids.
The drive-thru event will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Please reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext.7273.
For the safety of the community, this will be a drive-thru event only. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Charlotte Chorale Christmas concert
The Charlotte Chorale’s Christmas choral concert, “Joy to the World” will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy both traditional and lighthearted Christmas music performed by the chorale under the direction of William Dederer. Due to current health conditions, the size and location of the concert has been modified to comply with current regulations and social distancing. The audience will be limited to 120 people and reservations are required. There is no charge this year for the concert however a goodwill offering will be accepted. Call 941-204-0033 for reservations and more information. Social distancing will be observed by both the audience and The Charlotte Chorale; masks may be worn by the audience but are not required. The chorale cannot guarantee you will not be exposed to COVID-19. For additional information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Area COVID-19 testing sites
• Department of Health in Charlotte County, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte
Hours: By appointment Monday-Friday
Details: Appointment is required at www.coadfl.org.
Ages: 5 years and older
• CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda; 24200 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte; 1760 S. McCall Road, Englewood
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Details: Appointment is required. Register online at cvs.com.
• Robert Taylor Community Center Clinic, 1845 34th St., Sarasota
Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: All.
Details: No registration required.
• Drive-thru testing site: 100 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota.
Hours:9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.
Ages: 5 and older.
Details: No registration required.
• Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia
Hours: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Thursdays
Details: No appointment or prescription needed. All are welcome.
• CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers
Hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Sunday (last car to be admitted into the gate is 3 p.m. or when testing capacity reaches its limit)
Details: All ages. Government ID required. More info: leegov.com/covid-19/testing
Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Port Charlotte Photo Adventurers Camera Club would like to invite all who are interested and remind returning club members that there are meetings twice a month on Zoom. Meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month include members sharing images, program speakers, member tutorials and question-and-answer session. The club features an active Facebook Group open to members only and socially distanced field trips. To get info on the meetings or to join the club go to www.pacameraclub.com/.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Charlotte County Centennial Calendars
Charlotte County Centennial calendars, featuring historic photos and facts, are now available. The free calendars are available while supplies last at the following locations:
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood
• Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
• Charlotte County Human Services Center, 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Centennial Park recreation center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
• Charlotte County Utilities Department, 25550 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor.
• Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
• E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
• Englewood Charlotte Public Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.
• Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte.
• Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Punta Gorda City Hall, 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 252 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
• Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau, 1700 Tamiami Trail, Suite G-2, Port Charlotte.
• South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
• South County Regional Park recreation center, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
• Tringali Park recreation center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood.
For more information about the Charlotte County Centennial, visit www.CharlotteCounty100.com or www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100.
