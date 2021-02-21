Girls on the Run registration open
Registration for the spring season is open for Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida, which is physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. Girls on the Run of Southwest Florida has inspired girls in the Southwest Florida area for 16 seasons and has impacted the lives of 5,638 girls at 24 sites in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties. The season will culminate with a 5K event. Scholarship funding is available to those who qualify. More information about the program and registration can be found at www.gotrswfl.org.
Consumer advocate wanted
The Construction Industry Licensing Board is seeking a volunteer to represent the “consumer advocate” category. Volunteer must be a resident of Charlotte County for at least two years and have no financial interest, direct or indirect, in the building trades. Length of term is until March 11, 2022. Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle in the Murdock Administration Building. To obtain an application, please call 941-743-1298 or email Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Coping with COVID
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
Youth basketball league
Registration for the Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center co-ed youth basketball league is now open for kids ages 4-17. The league runs from March to May and is focused on skill development, fundamentals and teamwork. Return to play will include new guidelines and protocols designed for the safety of players, coaches and spectators. Registration can be completed by visiting Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center at 23400 Harold Ave., in Port Charlotte, or online at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/recreation and clicking the online program registration link. For information, contact the Lonne Moore at 941-627-1074 or Lonne.Moore@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Waterfest Poker Run
The Englewood Beach Waterfest “Pack the Pantry” Poker Run on Charlotte Harbor is set for March 27. Travel by car, boat or motorcycle to visit five stops with a chance to win $500. The main stop will be The Village Brew House in Fishermen’s Village, Punta Gorda. Other stops are Four Points Sheraton Docks and Riviera Bar & Grill on Alligator Creek, both in Punta Gorda; Cass Cay Restaurant in Burnt Store Isles; Ice Cream Social Boat (anchored at Peace River light G1 and accessible by boat only); and the Twisted Fork at Black Widow Harley-Davidson in El Jobean (car or motorcycle only). There will be a pre-run party on March 26 at Four Points Sheraton. Proceeds will benefit Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and Englewood Helping Hand. For more information and registration, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
Skip a week of irrigation
The Southwest Florida Water Management District is reminding residents who irrigate their lawns to skip a week or more of watering during the cooler months.
According to research by the University of Florida, grass doesn’t need to be watered as often during the cooler months. One-half to three-quarters of an inch of water every 10–14 days is sufficient. If your lawn has received any significant rainfall, then you can turn off your irrigation system and operate it manually as needed.
You can determine when your grass needs water when:
• Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
• Grass blades appear blue-gray.
• Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Watering only every other week at most during the winter will help conserve drinking water supplies that the public needs for critical uses during the dry season.
For additional information, visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/SkipAWeek.
Community Development hours to change
Starting March 1, Monday office hours for the E. Jay Carlson Community Development Building, 18400 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte, will be 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Office hours for Tuesdays through Fridays will remain 7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
Photo Adventurers Camera Club
The Port Charlotte Photo Adventurers Camera Club would like to invite all who are interested and remind returning club members that there are meetings twice a month on Zoom. Meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month include members sharing images, program speakers, member tutorials and question-and-answer session. The club features an active Facebook Group open to members only and socially distanced field trips. To get info on the meetings or to join the club go to www.pacameraclub.com/.
