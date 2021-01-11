Military museum food drive
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will sponsor a food drive to help those who are still in need. This will be a drive-thru event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 23 at the museum, 900 W. Marion Ave. To keep things safe for volunteers and those who are donating, you will not need to leave your car. You can drive up, open up your trunk or hatch, and the donations will be collected by volunteers. Items being collected include non-perishable food items and personal care/household items such as soap, shampoo, cleaning supplies, etc. Donations will be given to St. Vincent DePaul Distribution Center. The drive will take place rain or shine. For more information, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Changes at Sandhill, Capricorn
A traffic pattern change will occur at the intersection of Sandhill and Capricorn boulevards in the Deep Creek area beginning today until March 11. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
AAUW branch to host Zoom meeting
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a monthly Zoom meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday with a speaker from the Punta Gorda Mural Society. The group has managed to maintain its membership using a virtual platform with monthly meetings. Each meeting features a program, and January will feature Kelly Gaylord, chair of the Punta Gorda Mural Society. February, which is Black History Month, will focus on Punta Gorda’s Black history with speaker James Abraham. The group encourages interested individuals to participate from the comfort and safety of their residences. Those interested should call Mary Fleenor (941-916-2686) or Kathy Campanirio (508-878-9160) by Wednesday to receive the required email password and provide instruction if needed.
AAUW membership is open to women who support the mission of promoting educational opportunities and work equality for all women. To learn more about membership, call Georgia Narsavage (304-276-0268). For additional information about AAUW, call branch president Karen Noonan (941-505-2803).
Water service interruption
A water service interruption is scheduled for today from approximately 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all addresses within Heritage Landing. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Customers within this area should plan on being without water service during this time. For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Skate park closure
The Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, at 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, will be closed for maintenance until Jan. 17. The skate park is expected to reopen on Jan. 18. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road in Port Charlotte will be closed until Feb. 26. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Skip a week of irrigation
The Southwest Florida Water Management District is reminding residents who irrigate their lawns to skip a week or more of watering during the cooler months of January and February.
According to research by the University of Florida, grass doesn’t need to be watered as often during the cooler months. One-half to three-quarters of an inch of water every 10–14 days is sufficient. If your lawn has received any significant rainfall, then you can turn off your irrigation system and operate it manually as needed.
You can determine when your grass needs water when:
• Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
• Grass blades appear blue-gray.
• Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Watering only every other week at most during the winter will help conserve drinking water supplies that the public needs for critical uses during the dry season.
For additional information, visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/SkipAWeek.
Charlotte County archival collection now online
Material from the archival collection of Charlotte County’s Libraries and History Division is now digitally accessible through the online library catalog: https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries. To explore the collection, select Archive Search in the first dropdown box in the search bar.
Serving as a digital repository for Charlotte County’s cultural heritage, the archival online collection includes a variety of materials including more than 3,000 photographs and postcards collected by the late U.S. Cleveland and Mabel Lewis Keys displaying the culture of Charlotte County’s day pasts. The collection also has diaries donated by the Peeples family capturing daily life in Charlotte County during the Great Depression and World War II, publications from the Charlotte County Genealogical Society documenting research, and additional content such as scrapbooks from the Port Charlotte Garden Club. These materials allows patrons to see the past and allows them to develop their own understandings of how the past, present and future are connected.
For information, contact Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or Jennifer.Zoebelein@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
