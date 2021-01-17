Military museum food drive
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will sponsor a food drive to help those who are in need. This will be a drive-thru event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 900 W. Marion Ave. To keep things safe for volunteers and those who are donating, you will not need to leave your car. You can drive up, open up your trunk or hatch, and the donations will be collected by volunteers. Items being collected include non-perishable food items and personal care/household items such as soap, shampoo, cleaning supplies, etc. Donations will be given to St. Vincent DePaul Distribution Center. The drive will take place rain or shine. For more information, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Centennial Fishing Derby
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the Centennial Fishing Derby through Jan. 31. This is a free “catch, photo and release” derby open to all ages. Fish any legal Charlotte County waters in this multi-species fresh and saltwater tournament. Qualifying fish are not required to be brought to a weigh station, but photo entries must have the official centennial derby measuring stick in them. Pick up your official centennial derby measuring stick at any Charlotte County recreation center or library. Prizes are awarded based on division and species. For the official rules, visit www.charlottecounty100.com/fishing-derby. For information, contact David Plautz at 941-833-3579 or David.Plautz@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens is open and additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, in Englewood, and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, contact Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Skip a week of irrigation
The Southwest Florida Water Management District is reminding residents who irrigate their lawns to skip a week or more of watering during the cooler months of January and February.
According to research by the University of Florida, grass doesn’t need to be watered as often during the cooler months. One-half to three-quarters of an inch of water every 10–14 days is sufficient. If your lawn has received any significant rainfall, then you can turn off your irrigation system and operate it manually as needed.
You can determine when your grass needs water when:
• Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
• Grass blades appear blue-gray.
• Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Watering only every other week at most during the winter will help conserve drinking water supplies that the public needs for critical uses during the dry season.
For additional information, visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/SkipAWeek.
Changes at Sandhill, Capricorn
A traffic pattern change will occur at the intersection of Sandhill and Capricorn boulevards in the Deep Creek area until March 11. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Tangible personal property tax returns
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser reminds business and rental property owners that the deadline for filing 2021 tangible personal property tax returns is April 1. A return must be filed by April 1 to receive the up to $25,000 tangible exemption. However, if a blue postcard was received, filing the return has been waived unless additional assets obtained since 2008 result in a total value exceeding $25,000. For questions, call 941-743-1476.
Charlotte County archival collection now online
Material from the archival collection of Charlotte County’s Libraries and History Division is now digitally accessible through the online library catalog: https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries. To explore the collection, select Archive Search in the first dropdown box in the search bar.
Serving as a digital repository for Charlotte County’s cultural heritage, the archival online collection includes a variety of materials including more than 3,000 photographs and postcards collected by the late U.S. Cleveland and Mabel Lewis Keys displaying the culture of Charlotte County’s day pasts. The collection also has diaries donated by the Peeples family capturing daily life in Charlotte County during the Great Depression and World War II, publications from the Charlotte County Genealogical Society documenting research, and additional content such as scrapbooks from the Port Charlotte Garden Club. These materials allows patrons to see the past and allows them to develop their own understandings of how the past, present and future are connected.
For information, contact Jennifer Zoebelein at 941-613-3214 or Jennifer.Zoebelein@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mote's new hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium announces a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
