Charlotte voters reminded to maintain signatures
The Supervisor of Elections is reminding all registered voters in Charlotte County of the importance of keeping a current signature on file with the Election Office.
"All signature updates for use in verifying vote-by-mail and provisional ballots must be received by the appropriate supervisor before the elector’s ballot is received by the supervisor or, in the case of provisional ballots, before the elector’s ballot is cast," states Florida law. "The signature on file at the time the vote-by-mail ballot is received or at the time the provisional ballot is cast is the signature that shall be used in verifying the signature on the vote-by-mail and provisional ballot certificates, respectively."
For information on updating your signature, call the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Office at 941-833-5400 or go to www.charlottevotes.com.
Tringali playground temporarily closes
The Tringali Park playground, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be closed through July 12 for shade structure installation. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
COVID-19 testing in DeSoto
A DeSoto County community COVID-19 testing site will be available on a more regular basis in Arcadia. Testing is free and available to anyone regardless of symptoms. No prescription is required. Pre-registration, however, is encouraged by calling 863-993-4601, ext. 1.
The testing site will be held from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and beginning July 16, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Turner Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia. Due to the July 4 holiday, testing will be offered Thursday instead of Friday, July 3.
The test used will be a nasal swab. Once samples are collected they will be sent to a commercial lab for testing and results will be provided as soon as they are available. For more information, visit http://desotobocc.com/covid-19-information-and-resources.
Sarasota County hiring poll workers
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is urging Sarasota County voters to consider working as poll workers for the Aug. 18 Primary Election and Nov. 3 General Election.
“Sarasota County is facing a shortage of poll workers for coming elections, which are only months away,” Turner said. “Recruiting poll workers is always challenging but recruiting during the current health crisis makes it especially difficult to ensure adequate staffing levels at the polls,” he added.
Poll workers are paid for training and for working at the polls. The total compensation ranges from $160 to $275, depending on the position worked. Turner noted that, for the coming elections, his office is also recruiting bilingual (English-Spanish) workers, as well as high school and college students, who meet the criteria listed.
To be a poll worker, one must:
• Be a registered voter of Sarasota County (or be at least 16 years of age and pre-registered to vote);
• Be able to read, write and speak English,
• Complete state-mandated training prior to each election, and
• Be willing to work a minimum of 14 hours on Election Day, from 6 a.m. until after the polls have closed (7 p.m.) and all tasks have been completed.
If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, visit SarasotaVotes.com. You can complete and submit your application online in just a few minutes. For more information, call 941-861-8640.
Punta Gorda, Englewood libraries offer laptop access
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library and Englewood Charlotte Public Library is now providing lobby laptop access by reservation. Access will be available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Laptop computers will be available in the library lobby by reservation only at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Use will be limited to 90 minutes per person per day. Printing will not be available. To reserve a laptop at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, call 941-833-5461. To reserve a laptop at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, call 941-681-3734. Signs will be posted reminding patrons to follow CDC guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing.
Previously announced curbside holds pickup will continue at all library branches. That service is offered Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. All libraries remain closed for general use except for the Mid-County Regional Library.
For information, contact Jonathan Westbrook at 941-833-5459 or Jonathan.Westbrook@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library or contact Lynda Citro at 941-681-3739 or Lynda.Citro@CharlotteCountyFl.gov for the Englewood Charlotte Public Library.
Charlotte parking pass
Charlotte County parking passes are currently available for purchase through the mail, phone, the tax collector's office or online at https://bit.ly/3a30Rsx. Parking passes are currently not available for purchase at recreation centers or pools.
To purchase a seasonal or annual parking pass:
Call 941-625-7529 (credit card payment only). Please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
Mail a parking pass application, a check (or credit card information) and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Charlotte County Community Services Administration, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953
To download a parking pass application, visit tinyurl.com/ccparkingpass. For existing parking pass holders, pass renewals will be credited for two months.
