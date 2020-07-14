Candidate forum canceled
Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the overall well-being of our community, the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel today’s 2020 Candidates’ Forum. Chamber officials are, however, planning a “virtual town hall” of sorts for the candidates contending in the upcoming primary election. This information will be forthcoming as soon as possible, and will also then be considered for the general election candidates. Additionally, all question responses provided to the chamber will be made available on the chamber's website, www.charlottecountychamber.org, and distributed electronically to the membership.
Aysen Drive to close
Aysen Drive between Rancagua Drive and Santarem Circle in Deep Creek will be closed from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. through Thursday. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Caroline Wannall at 941-764-4304 or Caroline.Wannall@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Back 2 School Bash
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting a drive-thru Back 2 School Bash from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. Five hundred backpacks will be given away to the first 350 students entering kindergarten through fifth grade, and to the first 150 students entering sixth through 12th grade. Children must be present to receive a backpack and all families must remain in their vehicles. For information, contact Jill Boyd at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Face masks at Charlotte libraries
All Charlotte County library branches now have cotton face masks available in packs of five for distribution to the public. There is a limit of one pack of five face masks per individual. Face masks can be picked up via the curbside service at any Charlotte County library branch during opening hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Masks also are available at the front lobby of the Mid-County Regional Library from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Olean Boulevard closed nightly
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday until July 24. During this time, the emergency room entrance to Fawcett Hospital will be relocated to the back. Please use the emergency room entrance on Brinson Avenue. All traffic will use Harbor Boulevard and Brinson Avenue for the detour. This closure is required for construction of the Olean Boulevard widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Free guided walk at Oyster Creek
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC on a free guided walk at 8 a.m. July 23 through the old growth pine flatwoods and mangrove fringe of 125-acre Oyster Creek/Ann Dever Regional Park in Englewood. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, please call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Canoe/kayak launch to close
The canoe/kayak launch and associated sidewalk and parking lot at Bayshore Live Oak Park will be closed for construction July 27-Aug. 9. Patrons are encouraged to use other areas of the park until construction is complete. Bayshore Live Oak Park is located at 23157 Bayshore Road in Port Charlotte.
Guardian Ad Litem information session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational sessions via Zoom. The August sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 and Aug. 19. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for one of the August sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times available.
