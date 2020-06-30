Charlotte voters reminded to maintain signatures
The Supervisor of Elections is reminding all registered voters in Charlotte County of the importance of keeping a current signature on file with the Election Office.
“All signature updates for use in verifying vote-by-mail and provisional ballots must be received by the appropriate supervisor before the elector’s ballot is received by the supervisor or, in the case of provisional ballots, before the elector’s ballot is cast,” states Florida law. “The signature on file at the time the vote-by-mail ballot is received or at the time the provisional ballot is cast is the signature that shall be used in verifying the signature on the vote-by-mail and provisional ballot certificates, respectively.”
For information on updating your signature, call the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Office at 941-833-5400 or go to www.charlottevotes.com.
Tringali playground temporarily closesThe Tringali Park playground, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, will be closed through July 12 for shade structure installation. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
