Traffic switch on
Cape Haze DriveA traffic switch will occur on Cape Haze Dive between Links Lane and Kendall Road on Monday, July 27. Crews will be preparing the roadway for shifting traffic to the northbound lanes of Cape Haze Drive. Travelers may experience intermittent, slow moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Face mask distribution at Charlotte poolsCharlotte County Community Services will begin distributing free cloth face masks at all county-operated aquatic facilities on a first-come, first-served basis during current operating hours. Aquatic facilities distributing face masks are located at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood, Port Charlotte Beach Park in Port Charlotte and South County Regional Park in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Mike Norton at 941-235-5024 or Mike.Norton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Contactless food driveA contactless food drive for St. Vincent de Paul, sponsored by the Women’s Guild, Knights of Columbus Council 12456 and Columbiettes, will be held from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. today at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. The food pantry is in dire need of non-perishable food items. Monetary gifts will also graciously be accepted.
Farmers to Families Food Box programFarmers to Families Food Box program will be in Charlotte County 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday at Franz Ross Park while supplies last. Fresh produce, dairy and meats will be available free to the community. Franz Ross Park is located at 19333 Quesada Ave. in Port Charlotte. For information, call 211 (or 941-205-2161 for TTY users and residents of Englewood and other areas).
