Affordable housing committee needs members
The Charlotte County Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is searching for one citizen-at-large and one citizen to serve in any of the following capacities:
1. Who is actively engaged in the residential home building industry;
2. Who is actively engaged in the banking or mortgage banking industry;
3. Who is a representative of those areas of labor actively engaged in home building;
4. Who is actively engaged as an advocate for low-income persons;
5. Who is actively engaged as a for-profit provider of affordable housing;
6. Who is actively engaged as a not-for-profit provider of affordable housing;
7. Who represents employers within the jurisdiction; or
8. Who represents essential services personnel, as defined in the local housing assistance plan.
Please contact Colleen.Turner@charlottecountyfl.gov or Doreen.Stoquert@charlottecountyfl.gov or call 941-205-2161.
Pier parking lot to closeThe pier parking lot at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road in Port Charlotte, will be closed for construction July 27-Aug. 9. Patrons are encouraged to use other areas of the park until construction is complete.
Library to close for votingThe Mid-County Regional Library will be closed July 30-Aug. 21 to be used as an early voting and primary election site. The library will resume its limited service hours on Aug. 22. Curbside holds pickup will continue at the Mid-County Regional Library and all other library branches from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information, contact Tracy Herman at 941-613-3188 or Tracy.Herman@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Farmers to Families Food Box programFarmers to Families Food Box program will be in Charlotte County 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday at Franz Ross Park while supplies last. Fresh produce, dairy and meats will be available free to the community. Franz Ross Park is located at 19333 Quesada Ave. in Port Charlotte. For information, call 211 (or 941-205-2161 for TTY users and residents of Englewood and other areas).
